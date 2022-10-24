Mitchell Tenpenny + Meghan Patrick Tie the Knot in Tennessee Farm Wedding

Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are married. The two country arists tied the knot on Sunday (Oct. 23) at a friend's farm in Tennessee, according to People.

The couple opted for rustic, autumnal themes on their big day: Patrick wore custom snakeskin boots with a flowing, bohemian Rue de Seine dress, while her bridal party was decked out in an array of blue, sienna and chocolate brown tones. Meanwhile, the groomsmen wore matching white cowboy hats and boutonnières crafted from bird feathers harvested by the bride herself. For his look, Tenpenny opted for a bolo tie, green jacket and jeans.

"[We knew each other was the one] because we knew we could have our dreams and our relationship work together," Patrick tells People. "We are each other's best friend." The pair also said that the part of the experience they looked forward to the most wasn't the wedding itself, but rather "getting to call each other husband and wife."

Several personal touches made the big day even more special: Tenpenny's high school football coach, Scott Tillman, officiated the ceremony, for example. Patrick built their wedding altar herself with help from her dad, whose foundry also provided a horseshoe that was hung above the couple's heads for good luck. They selected a vanilla bourbon wedding cake with cream cheese frosting and added an heirloom cake topper that Patrick's grandparents once used in their wedding.

The pair shared a photo from their wedding on social media, captioning the image simple, "I can't wait to spend forever with you."

Tenpenny and Patrick started dating about five years ago, and in November 2021, he popped the question at Losers Bar & Grill — the same spot where they met. Though a Nashville watering spot might not seem like the most romantic location for a proposal, the country singer thought of every detail when it came to making the night magical: He arranged for candles, red roses and flower petals in the shape of a heart as well as giant letters spelling out "Marry Me."