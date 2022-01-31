Luke Bryan Announces 2022 Raised Up Right Tour
Luke Bryan has announced his 2022 tour plans: The "Up" singer shared 31 new tour dates and opening acts for the Raised Up Right Tour.
The tour begins on June 9 in Charleston, W.V., and then breaks for one month before beginning in earnest on July 7. Bryan will remain largely east of the Mississippi for the entirety of the trek.
Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny will serve as support for a tour that wraps on Oct. 28 in Jacksonville, Fla.
For the Raised Up Right Tour, Bryan is focusing on arenas and amphitheaters, not football stadiums as he has done in years past. Venues that are often part of the Live Nation Megaticket make up the bulk of the early dates. Most shows go on sale for the general public on Friday (Feb. 4) at 10AM local time.
Unlike many artists, Bryan has already begun touring. He played Crash My Playa twice in mid-January and is now preparing for the start of his Las Vegas residency at Resorts World. In December, Carrie Underwood opened that theater with the first sold-out run of her ongoing residency.
Bryan will also star on American Idol this spring.
Luke Bryan's 2022 Raised Up Right Tour Dates:
June 9 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
July 7 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 8 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 9 — Atlanta, Ga @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 21 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 28 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
July 29 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
July 30 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 5 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 14 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 18 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre **
Aug. 19 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 25 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Aug. 26 — Lafeyette, La. @ Cajundome
Aug. 27 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 8 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Sept. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 29 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena *
Sept. 30 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial
Oct. 1 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union
Oct. 6 — Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center **
Oct. 7 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
Oct. 8 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 13 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum **
Oct. 14 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion
Oct. 15 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Oct. 27 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. 28 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *
**Mitchell Tenpenny + DJ Rock Only
*Riley Green + DJ Rock Only