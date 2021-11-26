Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick Are Engaged

Mitchell Tenpenny was doing a little more than slinging back drinks on Wednesday night (Nov. 24), the singer was also making plans for the rest of his life.

Tenpenny popped the big question, "Will you marry me?", to his longtime girlfriend and fellow country artist Meghan Patrick the night before Thanksgiving at a popular country bar in Nashville.

While Losers Bar & Grill might not seem like the ideal place to ask the love of your life to marry you, for this couple, it is — Tenpenny picked the location because it is where he met his now-fiancée four years ago.

Pictures of the engagement were exclusively shown in People magazine.

In the handful of shots that couple shared, it is clear that Tenpenny spared no expense to make the bar look special for the occasion. On what appears to be a dancefloor, Tenpenny had a heart of red rose petals laid out, giant letters spelling out "Marry Me," plenty of white candles, pictures of the couple and, of course, a healthy serving of red roses. You can click through the pictures Tenpenny shared to his Instagram above.

As for what Tenpenny remembers about the moment? "I had a whole speech planned and it disappeared [in the moment]," he tells People. "I wasn't able to say everything I wanted to. I was nervous — and relieved. She was crying, I was crying. All I wanted was to hear her say yes!"

"I also thought there would be all these things I would have said, and all I could get out was 'Yes!'" Patrick echoes in a statement. "Then we both awkwardly stumbled around trying to get the ring on my finger."