Chris Young + Mitchell Tenpenny Join for ‘At the End of a Bar’ at 2022 ACM Awards

Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny brought their brand new duet, "At the End of a Bar," to the 2022 ACM Awards stage in Las Vegas on Monday night (March 7).

The pair's performance was stylistically simple, keeping a focus on Young and Tenpenny's impressive vocal abilities ."At the End of a Bar" is currently out at country radio and serves as the fourth single from Young's 2021 album, Famous Friends. Their spirited collaboration was followed by a shortened version of Young's recent Top 10 single, "Raised on Country."

Written by Young, Tenpenny and Chris DeStefano, "At the End of a Bar" features modern pop-country production that's heavily influenced by R&B, alongside lyrics that transport listeners to a smoky honky tonk bar. Tracy Lawrence makes a cameo appearance in the song's music video, giving a nod to the lyrical reference of his hit song "Time Marches On."

Young was the most nominated artist at the 2022 ACM Awards, thanks in part to the massive success of "Famous Friends," his duet with Kane Brown. The song, which became Young's 10th career No. 1 single, was up for Single of the Year, Video of the Year and Music Event of the Year, though he ended up empty-handed.

The 2022 ACM Awards were held at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This year's event marked the first time that the ceremony was aired over a streaming platform instead of a major broadcast network. Dolly Parton hosted the show with the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

