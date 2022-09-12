Jake Blount, Emily Nenni + Joy Clark Among 2023 Folk Alliance International Performers

Jake Blount, Emily Nenni, Joy Clark and over 140 more acts are set to perform at the 2023 Folk Alliance International (FAI) Conference. The eclectic annual event will take place Feb. 1-5, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

The event welcomes members of the music industry, including hundreds of musicians from an array of genres, to highlight and celebrate folk music and its global impact. Festivities include private showcases that offer rare, intimate performances from rising and established artists, as well as in-depth panels that discuss and dissect trends and other notable topics within the genre.

First established in 1989, the FAI seeks to connect leaders of folk music around the world and further the folk music community at large. Its network consists of over 3,000 members worldwide, including artists, agents, publicists, venues, festivals and more.

A full list of this year's official showcase artists is below. You can find additional information about ticketing options and additional details about the 2023 Folk Alliance International Conference by visiting FAI's official website.

2023 Folk Alliance International Official Showcase Artists

Adrian + Meredith

Afrikana Soul Sister

Alice Hasen & the Blaze

Alicia Toner

Alysha Brilla

Amy LaVere Sexton

Amy Speace

Andrea von Kampen

Angelique Francis

Anna Ekborg

Anya Hinkle feat. Billy Cardine

Aysanabee

Bailey Bigger

Barnaby Bright

Ben Sures

Berk Jodoin

Bobby Alu

Brad Reid

Brek

Bruce Molsky

Bruno Capinan

Buffalo Rose

Canyon City

Cary Morin Duo

Casii Stephan

Celeigh Cardinal

Charly Lowry

Charm of Finches

Chatham Rabbits

Damoizeaux

Dan Navarro

Delbert Anderson Trio

Digawolf

Dom Flemons

Elexa Dawson

Eljuri

Emily Nenni

Emma Langford

Ernest Aines

Falls

Fanny Lumsden

Flagship Romance

Fortunate Ones

FourWinds

From China to Appalachia: Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian

Gangar

Geneviève Racette

Gina Chavez

Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys

Hanne Kah

Harry Manx

Heather Pierson

Holly Arrowsmith

Humbird

Ian Sherwood

Iona Fyfe

Jack Klatt

Jaimee Harris

Jake Blount

Janice Jo Lee

Jason Lang: Handled With Care: Homage à Penny Lang

Jennifer Knapp

Jenny Mitchell

JigJam

Jim and Sam

JM Stevens

Jobi Riccio

Joe Jencks

Joy Clark

Karan Casey

Kelley Hunt

Kellie Loder

Kitty Macfarlane

Kris Drever

Lady Nade

Larry & Joe

Le Diable à Cinq

Le Winston Band

Les Arrivants

Les Hay Babies

Les Rats d'Swompe

Les Tireux d'Roches

Little Misty

LÓN

Los Arcos Hermanos Peña

Matthew Fowler

Mélisande [électrotrad]

Memphissippi Sounds

Mike Biggar

Missy Raines & Allegheny

Monique Clare

My Son the Hurricane

Nadia Larcher w/ Ensemble Iberica

Nani Noam Vazana

Nat Myers

Nefesh Mountain

Nigel Wearne

Northern Resonance

Okorie

Ordinary Elephant

Oshima Brothers

Phoebe Hunt

Pipo Romero

Queen Esther

Quote The Raven

Rainbow Girls

Raine Hamilton String Trio

Rakish

Ray Bonneville

Reverend Robert Jones

Ron Artis II

Royal Wood

Rum Ragged

Sawyer Fredericks

Seth Walker

Shane Hennessy

Shane Pendergast

Silver Wolf Band

Síomha

So Long Seven

Sophie Lukacs

Spencer LaJoye

Steve Poltz

Sussex

Suzie Ungerleider

Talibah Safiya

Talisk

Taylor Rae

Terra Spencer

The Arcadian Wild

The Armagh Rhymers

The Black Feathers

The Brother Brothers

The Burney Sisters

The Contenders

The Faux Paws

The Fretless

The Heart Collectors

The Henry Girls

The Magpies

The McDades

The Rough & Tumble

The Small Glories

Tish Hinojosa

Twin Flames

Veronica Valerio

Waahli

Wallis Bird