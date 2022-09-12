Jake Blount, Emily Nenni + Joy Clark Among 2023 Folk Alliance International Performers
Jake Blount, Emily Nenni, Joy Clark and over 140 more acts are set to perform at the 2023 Folk Alliance International (FAI) Conference. The eclectic annual event will take place Feb. 1-5, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
The event welcomes members of the music industry, including hundreds of musicians from an array of genres, to highlight and celebrate folk music and its global impact. Festivities include private showcases that offer rare, intimate performances from rising and established artists, as well as in-depth panels that discuss and dissect trends and other notable topics within the genre.
First established in 1989, the FAI seeks to connect leaders of folk music around the world and further the folk music community at large. Its network consists of over 3,000 members worldwide, including artists, agents, publicists, venues, festivals and more.
A full list of this year's official showcase artists is below. You can find additional information about ticketing options and additional details about the 2023 Folk Alliance International Conference by visiting FAI's official website.
2023 Folk Alliance International Official Showcase Artists
Adrian + Meredith
Afrikana Soul Sister
Alice Hasen & the Blaze
Alicia Toner
Alysha Brilla
Amy LaVere Sexton
Amy Speace
Andrea von Kampen
Angelique Francis
Anna Ekborg
Anya Hinkle feat. Billy Cardine
Aysanabee
Bailey Bigger
Barnaby Bright
Ben Sures
Berk Jodoin
Bobby Alu
Brad Reid
Brek
Bruce Molsky
Bruno Capinan
Buffalo Rose
Canyon City
Cary Morin Duo
Casii Stephan
Celeigh Cardinal
Charly Lowry
Charm of Finches
Chatham Rabbits
Damoizeaux
Dan Navarro
Delbert Anderson Trio
Digawolf
Dom Flemons
Elexa Dawson
Eljuri
Emily Nenni
Emma Langford
Ernest Aines
Falls
Fanny Lumsden
Flagship Romance
Fortunate Ones
FourWinds
From China to Appalachia: Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian
Gangar
Geneviève Racette
Gina Chavez
Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys
Hanne Kah
Harry Manx
Heather Pierson
Holly Arrowsmith
Humbird
Ian Sherwood
Iona Fyfe
Jack Klatt
Jaimee Harris
Jake Blount
Janice Jo Lee
Jason Lang: Handled With Care: Homage à Penny Lang
Jennifer Knapp
Jenny Mitchell
JigJam
Jim and Sam
JM Stevens
Jobi Riccio
Joe Jencks
Joy Clark
Karan Casey
Kelley Hunt
Kellie Loder
Kitty Macfarlane
Kris Drever
Lady Nade
Larry & Joe
Le Diable à Cinq
Le Winston Band
Les Arrivants
Les Hay Babies
Les Rats d'Swompe
Les Tireux d'Roches
Little Misty
LÓN
Los Arcos Hermanos Peña
Matthew Fowler
Mélisande [électrotrad]
Memphissippi Sounds
Mike Biggar
Missy Raines & Allegheny
Monique Clare
My Son the Hurricane
Nadia Larcher w/ Ensemble Iberica
Nani Noam Vazana
Nat Myers
Nefesh Mountain
Nigel Wearne
Northern Resonance
Okorie
Ordinary Elephant
Oshima Brothers
Phoebe Hunt
Pipo Romero
Queen Esther
Quote The Raven
Rainbow Girls
Raine Hamilton String Trio
Rakish
Ray Bonneville
Reverend Robert Jones
Ron Artis II
Royal Wood
Rum Ragged
Sawyer Fredericks
Seth Walker
Shane Hennessy
Shane Pendergast
Silver Wolf Band
Síomha
So Long Seven
Sophie Lukacs
Spencer LaJoye
Steve Poltz
Sussex
Suzie Ungerleider
Talibah Safiya
Talisk
Taylor Rae
Terra Spencer
The Arcadian Wild
The Armagh Rhymers
The Black Feathers
The Brother Brothers
The Burney Sisters
The Contenders
The Faux Paws
The Fretless
The Heart Collectors
The Henry Girls
The Magpies
The McDades
The Rough & Tumble
The Small Glories
Tish Hinojosa
Twin Flames
Veronica Valerio
Waahli
Wallis Bird