Emmylou Harris, Greensky Bluegrass + More to Perform at Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2023
This fall, the second annual Earl Scruggs Music Festival will welcome some of the biggest names in folk, country, Americana and bluegrass.
Hosted by Jerry Douglas, the unique event will return to Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C., on Sept. 1-3. 2023. This year's festivities include performances from Emmylou Harris, Greensky Bluegrass, The Infamous Stringdusters, Del McCoury Band, The Earls of Leicester, Rissi Palmer, Della Mae, Jake Blount and more. Other standout sets will include a performance from Douglas and his longtime bandmates and a special tribute to Earl Scruggs from award-winning banjoist Tony Trischka.
A full list of performers can be found below. General admission and limited VIP ticketing options are on sale now, along with camping or clamping passes and cabin rentals. You can find more information on passes and lodging options at the festival's official website.
The Earl Scruggs Music Festival was launched in 2022 as a collaborative effort from WNCW 88.7 at Isothermal Community College and the Earl Scruggs Center, which educates visitors on the banjo master and North Carolina native's life, music and legacy.
Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2023 Lineup:
Emmylou Harris
Greensky Bluegrass
The Infamous Stringdusters
Del McCoury Band
The Earls of Leicester
Tony Trischka’s Tribute to Earl
The Jerry Douglas Band
Della Mae
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Jake Blount
Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Shawn Camp
Sister Sadie
Twisted Pine
I Draw Slow
Rissi Palmer
Jon Stickley Trio
Tray Wellington Band
Henhouse Prowlers
The Foreign Landers
Laura Boosinger & Josh Goforth
Armchair Boogie
Zoe & Cloyd
Pretty Little Goat
Into the Fog