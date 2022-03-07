Every ACM Awards Album of the Year Award Winner Ever

In 1968, the ACM Awards honored Glen Campbell and his record Gentle on My Mind with the very first Album of the Year award. Since that day, 50-plus years ago, Album of the Year has remained one of the most coveted titles awarded at the ACMs.

While Campbell won the award for a second year in a row (alongside Bobbie Gentry) in 1969, the history of ACM Album of the Year is diverse and storied. You might be surprised, for example, to learn that oft-nominated artists such as Vince Gill and Little Big Town have never managed to walk away with the title. Or that George Strait and Alabama were tied for the most category wins (three each) until Miranda Lambert broke their record when she won her fourth Album of the Year title, for Platinum, in 2005. (She's since cemented that record by taking home a fifth category win, in 2017, for The Weight of These Wings.)

On March 7, the ACM will hand out its 57th Album of the Year award. Click through the photo gallery below to see every ACM Album of the Year winner ... ever:

The 2022 ACM Awards will take place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Monday (March 7) at 8 PM ET. For the first time since 1972, the ceremony will not air on network television, but will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video. Dolly Parton will co-host the show with the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

