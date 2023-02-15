Ameripolitan Music Awards Weekend 2023: 10 Artists We Can’t Wait to See

The Grammys may have come and gone, but there’s still more hardware yet to be given out! Outlaws and cowboys of all stripes will gather to do just that at Graceland in Memphis from Feb. 17-19 during the Ameripolitan Music Awards, a weekend-long celebration of classic country music featuring artist showcases, a western fashion show and more capped off with an award show.

Founded by Dale Watson in 2014, the event called Austin, Texas, home through 2018 before moving to Memphis the following year. This year’s gathering will mark the first Ameripolitan Music Awards since 2020, which has left anticipation through the roof for past attendees, prospective first-timers, nominees and others looking forward to returning to the home of “The King” later this month.

In response to that anticipation, we’ve rounded up a list of the ten artists showcasing throughout Ameripolitan weekend whom we’re most looking forward to.

10 Artists We Can't Wait to See at Ameripolitan Music Awards Weekend 2023