An impressive roster of artists on the fringes of country and Americana will perform on board Outlaw Country Cruise 8 next year.

Curated by Stevie Van Zandt's Renegade Circus and Sixthman, the eighth annual event will set sail from Miami, Fla., on Feb. 4, 2024, for a six-night journey across the Caribbean Sea. Music fans will get the chance to visit Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and enjoy unique performances from an all-star lineup of acts.

This year's list of performers includes Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Nikki Lane, 49 Winchester, Shinyribs, Kaitlin Butts, Drivin' N Cryin', Los Straitjackets, Jim Lauderdale, Dale Watson and His Lone Stars, Chuck Mead, Jason Ringenberg & His Barnstormers, The Warner E. Hodges Band, Rosie Flores & The Talismen, Dash Rip Rock, Sarah Gayle Meech, Lillie Mae, Kristi Rose and Fats Kaplan, Charlie Overbey, Raelyn Nelson Band, Roger Alan Wade and Honky Tonk CIA, Mojo Nixon & The Toadliquors, with additional acts to be announced in coming weeks.

Earle and fellow SiriusXM Outlaw Country DJ Mojo Nixon will also record special SiriusXM Sessions at Sea during the trip about the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship.

Fans can sign up for access to booking pre-sales now through Wednesday, March 29 at 11:59PM ET, ahead of the public on-sale, which begins Friday, March 31 at 2PM ET at OutlawCountryCruise.com.