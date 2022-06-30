Lucinda Williams’ ‘Car Wheels on a Gravel Road’ Tracks, Ranked

Lucinda Williams' critically acclaimed album Car Wheels on a Gravel Road turns 24 years old in 2022. The singer-songwriter released the record -- her fifth studio project -- on June 30, 1998, after scrapping the original version and having a falling out with her longtime producer and guitar player Gurf Morlix.

The 13-track Car Wheels on a Gravel Road features collaborations with fellow now-iconic artists including Steve Earle and Emmylou Harris. The time it took to get it right was worth it: Williams won a Grammys trophy for Best Contemporary Folk Album thanks to the disc, and the song "Can't Let Go" -- the only one that Williams didn't have a hand in writing -- earned a nod for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

Williams truly made her mark with Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, fusing folk and country with rock and blues, creating a seminal alt-country album. In early November, she'll hit the road celebrate the record's anniversary of the album; tickets for the Car Wheels on a Gravel Road Tour are available on Williams' website.

Below, The Boot ranks the 13 songs on Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. Read on to see where your favorite track lands: