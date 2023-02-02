The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Kaitlin Butts, Jordyn Shellhart + More

It's hard to believe we've already made it to February, but we're ready to ring in the new month with a fresh batch of great songs. Today we're back with another installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, highlighting the best new tracks from country, Americana, and everything in between.

This week's list includes a powerful new music video from Kaitlin Butts, a thoughtful heartbreaker from rising artist Jordyn Shellhart and a twangy, ramblin' anthem from Coleman Jennings and the Roaddogs.

Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, and check back every Thursday for more great tracks curated by our contributing team.