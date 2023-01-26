The phrase "patience is a virtue" certainly applies to Lucinda Williams' career. The Louisiana native released her first album in 1979 (Ramblin'), but she didn't find widespread success until she released her self-titled 1988 album.

In turn, Lucinda Williams featured "Passionate Kisses," which hit it big in 1993, once Mary Chapin Carpenter covered it. Five years after that, Williams finally became a household name with the alt-country touchstone Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.

Since then, Williams has released a steady string of albums and remained a critical darling and Americana pillar. It's tough to narrow down her catalog — an honorable mention for this list goes to "Changed the Locks," a song Tom Petty covered on Songs and Music From She's the One — but below, The Boot counts down Williams' Top 10 songs.