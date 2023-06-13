Tyler Childers will take the stage as the headlining act for this year's Healing Appalachia benefit concert.

Set for Sept. 21-23, the three-day event will be held at the State Fair of West Virginia fairgrounds in Lewisburg, W.V. Other artists tapped to perform during this year's festivities include Trey Anastasio and Classic Tab, Gov't Mule, Umphrey's McGee, Charles Wesley Godwin, Marcus King, 49 Winchester, Amythyst Kiah, Katie Pruitt, Arlo McKinley, John R. Miller, Tommy Prine, Kelsey Waldon, William Matheny, Emily Nenni, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Tre Burt, Drayton Farley, Ritch Henderson, Tim Goodin, Jeremy Short, John Inghram, Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns, Stereophonic and Kindred Valley.

Founded in 2016, Healing Appalachia is an annual event created to help raise funds and awareness around the impact of opioid addiction within the region. Proceeds raised from the festival will go toward Hope in the Hills, a non-profit organization that works with at-risk youth and Appalachians seeking treatment for addiction issues.

Tickets for Healing Appalachia 2023 will go on sale to the general public beginning June 15 at 10AM local time. General admission tickets for all three days of the festival and primitive camping options are included with the price of admission. Additional information on ticketing options is available at HealingAppalachia.org.