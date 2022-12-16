Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students

Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.

The 31-year-old talent is currently on the road in support of his acclaimed three-part gospel-oriented LP Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, which he released in September.

When he isn't touring or recording new music, Childers spends much of his time giving back to those in need. Earlier this year, he returned to his beloved home region of Eastern Kentucky to assist in cleanup efforts and provide supplies to victims after devastating floods hit the area.

On Jan. 7, he'll team up with the John Prine family's Hello in There Foundation for a benefit concert at City Winery in Nashville. Hello From the Hills will feature performances from Jason Isbell, Sierra Ferrell, Amythyst Kiah, Arlo McKinley, Kelsey Waldon and many more.