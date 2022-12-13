Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell, Sierra Ferrell and Amythyst Kiah are just a few of the talented singer-songwriters tapped for an all-star benefit concert next month.

Hello From the Hills, the first-annual collaborative fundraising event benefiting the Prine Family's The Hello in There Foundation and Tyler Childers' Hope in the Hills, will be held at Nashville's City Winery on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The all-star concert will also include performances from Arlo McKinley, Kelsey Waldon, Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle, William Matheny, Tommy Prine, Tré Burt and Darrin Hacquard.

The evening will be a celebration of music and the gift of giving back to those in need. During the event, four organizations will be presented with $10,00 grants to support their individual missions.

The Hello in There Foundation works to keep John Prine's legacy of love, kindness and generosity alive by offering support for individuals and groups who have been marginalized, discriminated against, or isolated. Their grants will be given to Healing Housing, a residential recovery program serving women throughout Middle Tennessee healing from addiction, and the Raphah Institute, a group committed to the healing and support of those affected by societal harm and systemic failures.

Childers' Hope in the Hills, which raises millions of dollars for charity each September with their Healing Appalachia benefit concert, will gift grants to the Keith Dixon Foundation, an organization providing education and resources to help those struggling with substance abuse in Tennessee, and Recovery Community Inc, a transitional living facility in Nashville that provides safe and affordable housing for those with alcohol and drug dependency issues.

"It has long been our vision to expand our reach to assist Nashville-based organizations who are working incredibly hard to make recovery accessible to all," Hope in the Hills' Tracey Levine says. "This is an exciting time for Hope In the Hills and this event will be the first of many!"

"Everyone in the Prine and Oh Boy Records family has long admired the incredible work that Healing Appalachia and Hope in the Hills have supported," says The Hello in There Foundation's Jody Whelan. "We're really excited to partner with them for this event; the organizations we're granting have such important missions, and the show is going to be a lot of fun!"

Tickets for Hello From The Hills will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 16. at 12PM CT. You can find additional details about the event and ticketing information at City Winery Nashville.