Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan to Headline Railbird Music Festival 2023

Kentucky natives Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan have been tapped as headliners for Railbird Music Festival 2023.

The two-day festival will return to Lexington, Ky., on June 3-4 and features an eclectic lineup of performers. Along with a closing set from Bryan, Saturday's roster includes appearances from Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Charley Crockett, Jenny Lewis, Lucius, Morgan Wade, Valerie June, Dehd, Neal Francis, The Heavy Heavy, Madeline Edwards, The Local Honeys and Wayne Graham.

Railbird's second and final day of festivities features sets from Nathaniel Ratliff & the Night Sweats, The Head and the Heart, Goose, Nickel Creek, Amos Lee, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sierra Ferrell, Charles Wesley Godwin, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, 49 Winchester, Town Mountain, Cole Chaney, Flipturn, Calder Allen and Brit Taylor before wrapping up with a headlining set from Childers.

Along with a jam-packed musical lineup, festival attendees can enjoy special "bourbon experiences," featuring selections from Kentucky's most well-respected distilleries, curated by Justin Sloan and Justin Thompson, co-owners of Lexington's renowned Justins' House of Bourbon.

Single-day, two-day, general admission, VIP and platinum-level tickets will be available for purchase during a special presale, which begins Thursday, Dec. 8. You can find additional information on ticketing options and presale access at Railbird Fest's official website.