Tyler Childers, Morgan Wade + More Set for Bonnaroo 2023 — See the Full Lineup
Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow, Morgan Wade and Charley Crockett are among the top-tier talents scheduled to take the stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2023.
The four-day festival will take place June 15-18, 2023, at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn., 60 miles southeast of Nashville. Anchored by headlining performances from rapper Kendrick Lamar, EDM group Odesza and rock stalwarts Foo Fighters, the multi-genre event's lineup features an eclectic mix of talent representing country, Americana, folk and beyond.
Danielle Ponder, Devon Gilfillian, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Fleet Foxes, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Jenny Lewis, Kip Moore, Madison Cunningham, Marcus Mumford, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, My Morning Jacket and Noah Kahan are just a few of the impressive acts set to take the stage this summer.
Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, including participants for Bonnaroo's annual SuperJam, a themed and curated collaborative set featuring a range of special guests from across genres.
A complete list of each day's performers can be found below. General admission, VIP and single day tickets for Bonnaroo 2023 will be available during an early access pre-sale, which begins on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10AM CT. Any remaining tickets will become available during a public on-sale to be announced at a later date if needed.
You can find more information on ticketing options and sign up for pre-sale access at Bonnaroo's official website.
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2023 Performers:
Thursday, June 15:
Zeds Dead
Liquid Stranger
070 Shake
Abraham Alexander
Big Freedia
Briscoe
Celisse
Cimafunk
CVC
Daily Bread
Dehd
Diarrhea Planet
Elephant Heart
Ezra Furman
JP Saxe
Mersiv
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Neighbor
Petey
Suki Waterhouse
Friday, June 16
Kendrick Lamar
Baby Keem
Vulfpeck
GRiZ
Portugal. The Man
Noah Kahan
Subtronics
Three 6 Mafia
Fleet Foxes
AFI
Sylvan Esso
Rina Sawayama
Charley Crockett
Morgan Wade
Alex G
MUNA
Diesel
Destroy Lonely
The Midnight
Knocked Loose
Matt Maeson
Peekaboo
black midi
Apashe
Emo Nite
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Madison Cunningham
Sampa the Great
Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta
Maddy O’Neal
Jupiter and Okwess
NotLö
Saturday, June 17
Odesza
Lil Nas X
Tyler Childers
My Morning Jacket
Louis the Child
Korn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
JID
Sheryl Crow
STS9
Sofi Tukker
Big Wild
The Band Camino
Jenny Lewis
Yung Gravy
Remi Wolf
Bob Moses
Cory Wong
Ken Carson
Elderbrook
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Colony House
Walker & Royce
Devon Gilfillian
The Beths
Danielle Ponder
Giolì & Assia
Thee Sacred Souls
Night Tales
SuperJam
Sunday, June 18
Foo Fighters
Paramore
Marcus Mumford
The Revivalists
Alesso
Pixies
girl in red
Umphrey’s McGee
Rebelution
Jacob Collier
Hippo Campus
Jauz
Peach Pit
Franz Ferdinand
Men I Trust
MK
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Amber Mark
Wax Motif
Kip Moore
Makaya McCraven
Sammy Rae & The Friends
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Paris Jackson
Rome In Silver