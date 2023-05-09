Margo Price, Charley Crockett Lead 2023 Americana Honors & Awards Nominees
Margo Price, Charley Crockett and Allison Russell are among this year's top Americana Honors & Awards nominees. The Americana Music Association unveiled the complete list of 2023 honorees on Monday (May 16) during a ceremony at Nashville's National Museum of African-American Music.
The event also featured live performances from Price, Emerging Act of the Year nominee S.G. Goodman and acclaimed vocal group The McCrary Sisters. Fresh off the release of her celebrated record Strays, Price earned spots in the Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year categories, alongside Crockett. Russell also earned nominations for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "You're Not Alone," her collaboration with Brandi Carlile.
The full list of 2023 Americana Honors & Awards nominees is below. Each category's nominations and winners are determined by votes from members of the Americana Music Association. inners will be revealed during the 2023 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards, which will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 at the Ryman Auditorium.
AmericanaFest 2023 is scheduled for Sept. 19-23 and will take place at venues across Nashville. Full details will be announced in the coming months, but passes are currently available at AmericanaMusic.org.
2023 Americana Honors & Awards Nominees
Artist of the Year
Charley Crockett
Sierra Ferrell
Margo Price
Allison Russell
Billy Strings
Duo / Group of the Year
49 Winchester
Caamp
Nickel Creek
Plains
The War and Treaty
Album of the Year
Big Time, Angel Olsen; Produced by Angel Olsen and Jonathan Wilson
Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?, Tyler Childers; Produced by Tyler Childers
El Bueno y el Malo, Hermanos Gutiérrez; Produced by Dan Auerbach
The Man from Waco, Charley Crockett; Produced by Bruce Robison
Strays, Margo Price; Produced by Margo Price and Jonathan Wilson
Song of the Year
“Change of Heart,” Margo Price; Written by Jeremy Ivey, Margo Price
“I’m Just a Clown,” Charley Crockett; Written by Charley Crockett
“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt; Written by Bonnie Raitt
“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan; Written by Zach Bryan
“You’re Not Alone,” Allison Russell featuring Brandi Carlile; Written by Allison Russell
Emerging Act of the Year
Adeem the Artist
S.G. Goodman
William Prince
Thee Sacred Souls
Sunny War
Instrumentalist of the Year
Isa Burke
Allison de Groot
Jeff Picker
SistaStrings – Chauntee and Monique Ross
Kyle Tuttle