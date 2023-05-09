Margo Price, Charley Crockett and Allison Russell are among this year's top Americana Honors & Awards nominees. The Americana Music Association unveiled the complete list of 2023 honorees on Monday (May 16) during a ceremony at Nashville's National Museum of African-American Music.

The event also featured live performances from Price, Emerging Act of the Year nominee S.G. Goodman and acclaimed vocal group The McCrary Sisters. Fresh off the release of her celebrated record Strays, Price earned spots in the Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year categories, alongside Crockett. Russell also earned nominations for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "You're Not Alone," her collaboration with Brandi Carlile.

The full list of 2023 Americana Honors & Awards nominees is below. Each category's nominations and winners are determined by votes from members of the Americana Music Association. inners will be revealed during the 2023 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards, which will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 at the Ryman Auditorium.

AmericanaFest 2023 is scheduled for Sept. 19-23 and will take place at venues across Nashville. Full details will be announced in the coming months, but passes are currently available at AmericanaMusic.org.

2023 Americana Honors & Awards Nominees

Artist of the Year

Charley Crockett

Sierra Ferrell

Margo Price

Allison Russell

Billy Strings

Duo / Group of the Year

49 Winchester

Caamp

Nickel Creek

Plains

The War and Treaty

Album of the Year

Big Time, Angel Olsen; Produced by Angel Olsen and Jonathan Wilson

Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?, Tyler Childers; Produced by Tyler Childers

El Bueno y el Malo, Hermanos Gutiérrez; Produced by Dan Auerbach

The Man from Waco, Charley Crockett; Produced by Bruce Robison

Strays, Margo Price; Produced by Margo Price and Jonathan Wilson

Song of the Year

“Change of Heart,” Margo Price; Written by Jeremy Ivey, Margo Price

“I’m Just a Clown,” Charley Crockett; Written by Charley Crockett

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt; Written by Bonnie Raitt

“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan; Written by Zach Bryan

“You’re Not Alone,” Allison Russell featuring Brandi Carlile; Written by Allison Russell

Emerging Act of the Year

Adeem the Artist

S.G. Goodman

William Prince

Thee Sacred Souls

Sunny War

Instrumentalist of the Year

Isa Burke

Allison de Groot

Jeff Picker

SistaStrings – Chauntee and Monique Ross

Kyle Tuttle