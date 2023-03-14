Willie Nelson Revives Star-Studded Outlaw Music Festival Tour for 2023
Willie Nelson is hitting the road again this summer for another installment of his massive Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
Just a few weeks after his 90th birthday, the country legend will embark on a 16-date trek across the U.S., including stops in Dallas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Each date will feature support from a mixture of incredible acts from country, Americana, bluegrass and beyond.
Fans will be treated to sets from Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid on select dates.
“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Nelson says. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”
Additional tour dates are expected to be announced in the weeks to come. General admission and VIP tickets for all newly-announced dates below will go on sale this Friday, March 17, beginning at 10 AM local time. Citi cardmembers can access an exclusive presale from Tuesday, March 14, at 10 AM local time through Thursday, March 16, at 10 PM local time.
Willie Nelson's 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates:
June 23 - Somerset, Wis. @ Somerset Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
June 24 - East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
June 25 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
June 29 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Margo Price
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
June 30 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Flatland Cavalry
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
July 2 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
+ more TBA
July 28 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
July 29 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
July 30 - Darien, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Aug. 2 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Aug. 4. - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Aug. 6 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Aug. 11 - @ Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Aug. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Aug. 13 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid