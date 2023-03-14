Willie Nelson Revives Star-Studded Outlaw Music Festival Tour for 2023

Willie Nelson is hitting the road again this summer for another installment of his massive Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

Just a few weeks after his 90th birthday, the country legend will embark on a 16-date trek across the U.S., including stops in Dallas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Each date will feature support from a mixture of incredible acts from country, Americana, bluegrass and beyond.

Fans will be treated to sets from Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid on select dates.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Nelson says. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”

Additional tour dates are expected to be announced in the weeks to come. General admission and VIP tickets for all newly-announced dates below will go on sale this Friday, March 17, beginning at 10 AM local time. Citi cardmembers can access an exclusive presale from Tuesday, March 14, at 10 AM local time through Thursday, March 16, at 10 PM local time.

Willie Nelson's 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates:

June 23 - Somerset, Wis. @ Somerset Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

June 24 - East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

June 25 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

June 29 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Margo Price

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

June 30 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Flatland Cavalry

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

July 2 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

+ more TBA

July 28 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

July 29 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

July 30 - Darien, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Aug. 2 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Aug. 4. - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Aug. 6 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Aug. 11 - @ Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Aug. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Aug. 13 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid