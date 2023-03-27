Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers + More to Perform at 2023 Born & Raised Music Festival
An impressive list of artists will take the stage at this year's Born and Raised Music Festival this fall.
Set for Sept. 14-16 in Pryor, Okla., the third annual event will feature performances from Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, Gary Allan, Ryan Bingham, Randy Rogers Band, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Kaitlin Butts, Wade Bowen, Jamie Lin Wilson, 49 Winchester and many more.
Concertgoers can also enjoy late-night sets from the Texas Gentlemen and Kendell Marvel's Honky Tonk Experience. Nicky James, Lukas Jagneaux and the Roadshow and Cliff Cody will also perform special acoustic sets during the four-day festivities. You can find a complete list of 2023 artists below.
Multiple ticketing options for the festival will be available, beginning with a special presale tomorrow (March 28) at noon CT and a general on-sale Friday, March 31, at 12 PM CT. You can find more information on camping passes and ticket levels at the Born and Raised Music Festival's official website.
2023 Born & Raised Music Festival Lineup:
Turnpike Troubadours
Whiskey Myers
Gary Allan
Ryan Bingham
Randy Rogers Band
Lukas Nelson & POTR
Randy Houser
Flatland Cavalry
Read Southall Band
William Clark Green
Wade Bowen
Reckless Kelly
Stoney LaRue
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Cody Canada & The Departed
The Steel Woods
Muscadine Bloodline
Tanner Usrey
49 Winchester
Jamie Lin Wilson
Kaitlin Butts
William Beckmann
Mike and the Moonpies
The Red Clay Strays
Micky & The Motorcars
Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights
The Damn Quails
J.R. Carroll
Them Dirty Roses
Kat Hasty
Red Dirt Rangers
Holly Beth
Kendell Marvel's Honky Tonk Experience
The Texas Gentlemen
The Weathered Souls
Matt Koziol
JD Clayton
Wyatt Flores
Nicky James
Cliff Cody
Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow