Eric Church Recruits Ashley McBryde, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard + More for 2023 Outsiders Revival Tour

Eric Church has a few new tricks up his sleeve for his newly announced 2023 Outsiders Revival Tour. The country star has recruited 18 different acts to join him for his three-month-long trek, which kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee.

He'll be joined by many familiar faces, including newly-inducted Grand Ole Opry member Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Midland, Elle King, Cody Jinks, Morgan Wade, Hailey Whitters and Jelly Roll on select dates.

Some lucky concertgoers will also be treated to opening sets from an array of burgeoning acts and established artists from the alt-country, Americana and Red Dirt scenes.

"Desperate Man" co-writer Ray Wylie Hubbard, Whiskey Myers, Muscadine Bloodline, Paul Cauthen, Koe Wetzel, Jackson Dean, Shane Smith & The Saints and The Red Clay Strays round out Church's curated list of openers for his lengthy headlining trek.

This eclectic mix of opening acts is just one of many fresh new elements of Church's upcoming live shows.

"When I approach touring, I'm always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it's solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively," shared Church. "Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down."

Church Choir fan club members will get first dibs on tickets through an exclusive presale, which begins Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 10AM local time. A general on-sale for all tour dates listed below will kick off Friday, Jan. 20, at 10AM local time. You can find additional information about the tour and ticketing options via Ticketmaster and Eric Church's official website.

Eric Church's Outsiders Revival Tour 2023 Tour Dates

June 22 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (w/ Elle King)

June 23 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre (w/ Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays)

June 24 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center (w/ Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays)

June 30 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium (w/ Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade)

July 1 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater (w/ Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade)

July 7 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage (w/ Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints)

July 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake (w/ Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints)

July 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center (w/ Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline)

July 15 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (w/ Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline)

July 23 - Minot, N.D. @ North Dakota State Fair

July 28 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion (w/ Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard)

July 29 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater (w/ Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard)

Aug. 4 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park (w/ Cody Jinks)

Aug. 5 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live (w/ Cody Jinks)

Aug. 11 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center (w/ Cody Jinks)

Aug. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (w/ Cody Jinks)

Aug. 18 - Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater (w/ Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean)

Aug. 19 - Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater (w/ Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean)

Aug. 25 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center (w/ Whiskey Myers)

Aug. 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (w/ Whiskey Myers)

Sept. 8 - Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (w/ Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters)

Sept. 9 - George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre (w/ Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters)

Sept. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater (w/ Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters)

Sept. 16 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (w/ Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen)

Sept. 22 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (w/ Whiskey Myers)

Sept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion (w/ Whiskey Myers)

Sept. 29 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (w/ Whiskey Myers)

Sept. 30 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (w/ Whiskey Myers)