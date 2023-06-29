Hailey Whitters Was Once Hired by Miranda Lambert to Be a Body Double

Rising country star Hailey Whitters has made her country radio debut with a catchy song called "Everything She Ain't" — a song which also won her New Female Artist of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards.

It has sass, class and is a great female-empowerment type of country song, so it wasn't too surprising when I asked Whitters if people have told her she reminds them of anyone else, and she responded with a chuckle, "Miranda Lambert."

I asked her if she's ever been able to meet the "Little Red Wagon" hitmaker, and it turns out Whitters has the most epic story of right person, right place, right time.

"I was walking to work at a hair salon, and I got stopped on the street by her music video director. She was like, 'Hey, what are you doing tomorrow?'" the newcomer recalls. "I was like, well, I'm working, actually — let me go in and ask my boss if I can have tomorrow off."

Her boss gave the green light, so the singer went back outside, only to be met by Lambert herself standing next to the video director.

"The video director turned to Miranda and said, 'I think she is going to play you in the "Fastest Girl in Town" video shoot tomorrow.'"

Whitters says Lambert looked right at her and said, "Well, if she's gonna play me, I'm glad she's cute!"

The then-hair stylist went to Dickson, Tenn., the next day for the "Fastest Girl in Town" music video shoot, where she played Lambert's body double.

Whitters' "Everything She Ain't" currently sits at No. 16 on the country radio charts. She is currently out on tour, with dates scheduled until November. She recently performed the hit at Cascade Hollow Distillery as part of the George Dickel National Bourbon Day celebration.

