When you Google "Hailey Whitters," one suggested search reads, "Is Hailey Whitters a Dixie Chick?"

The 32-year-old, Iowa-native country artist is not a member of The Chicks. She is, however, one of the most promising and exciting songwriters rising on the horizon of country music.

That some Google searchers pose this question in the first place is a compliment and an acknowledgment of Whitters' supreme talent. Her discography hearkens back to when women like Shania Twain, Trisha Yearwood, LeAnn Rimes, Martina McBride, and Deana Carter ruled the radio airwaves. Yet Whitters is no mere imitator. Her voice, writing, and inspiration rise from a source uniquely her own.

Whitters moved to Nashville as a teenager and scored some big-name songwriting credits writing for Alan Jackson and Little Big Town. Her dream, however, was to make it as an artist in her own right. Whitters is living out that dream right now, but there was a long period -- 12 years -- when she wondered if the dream would come true. Her song "Ten Year Town" captures this era in her career. Ironically, it's also the song that put her on the radar in 2019. That year, Maren Morris invited Whitters to open for her on the star's world tour promoting Girl.

Whitters' career has been escalating ever since. In 2020, she released her sophomore album The Dream, which won favor from the critics. The following year, she released a Deluxe Edition of the same album. It included previously unreleased tracks with all-star collaborators: Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town, Brent Cobb, Jordan Davis, and Lori McKenna.

This year, Whitters released her third full-length album, Raised, a nostalgic portrait of her hometown in Iowa. Whitters talked to The Boot about the album, saying, "don’t want it to be a cliché. These are real people, and this is their real life, and it’s more than a cliché to me.”

It's no secret that nostalgia runs a high risk of becoming cliché in the hands of country artists. However, Whitters avoids this trap. Like a skilled novelist, she creates characters rich in detail, and gives the people and places she wants to capture through her music her full attention.

Whitters may be considered "on the rise," but she's already given us an impressive discography to pour over. Let's take a look at 10 of her best songs, so far: