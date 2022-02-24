The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Aybil, Hurray for the Riff Raff and More

“Here comes the sad part,” Hailey Whitters announces in the chorus of “The Neon,” the second single off her upcoming album Raised. Like the gloomier cuts off The Dream — Whitters’ 2020 breakthrough — “The Neon” finds the singer oscillating between despondency and detachment. “All of our dreams out the window, I guess,” she sighs in the first verse, sounding apathetic even in the fact of heartbreak. -- Will Groff