Hailey Whitters Announces New Album, Releases New Single ‘Everything She Ain’t’
Hailey Whitters is returning to her roots. The Iowa native has announced the release of her third album Raised, due out March 18, which was inspired by her Midwestern hometown and the formative years she spent there.
“It’s been 14 years since I’ve lived in Iowa, but more and more I’ve been going back there mentally, and being pulled to the people and the places that raised me," Whitters explains in a press release.
The 17-song record features a collaboration with American Aquarium called "Middle of America," as well as co-writes with some of Nashville's biggest songwriters, including Lori McKenna, Brandy Clark, Hillary Lindsey and Nicolle Galyon.
The news comes just days after she teased fans with a cinematic video shared to her social media pages, featuring narration from Yellowstone star Luke Grimes.
Whitters also gifted fans with the surprise release of her record's first single, "Everything She Ain't." The heartfelt, lighthearted love song's catchy chorus and bright fiddle supply a refreshing, modern take on neo-traditionalist country.
The track's accompanying music video finds Whitters traveling back to her teen years for a homecoming pageant at "Cow Pie High."
"To me, this song is about being the most authentic version of yourself despite what may or may not be popular at the moment," Whitters notes. "Whether or not you have ‘a Hollywood smile,’ this song is about owning what you bring to the table and being confident in your skin."
On Feb. 4, Whitters will embark on her first national headlining tour, with stops scheduled at venues across the U.S. through the summer.