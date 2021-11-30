Hailey Whitters Announces 2022 Heartland Tour

Breakthrough artist Hailey Whitters has announced her first headlining tour. Beginning in February, the Iowa native will embark on her 2022 Heartland Tour.

The news comes just days after Whitters earned her first-ever Grammy nomination for Song of the Year for “A Beautiful Noise.” The track, performerd by Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile, was co-written by Whitters, Carlile, Keys, Ruby Amanfu, Brandy Clark, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Linda Perry. The Heartland Tour will mark a new chapter for the country singer who has been welcomed with open arms by many of the genre's biggest stars.

"I've been dreaming about one day playing my own headlining tour since the early days of cover bar gigs and graveyard shifts in a 15-passenger van,” Whitters says in a statement. “It's been a long road comin' and I've been fortunate enough to have folks like Midland, Luke Combs , and Maren Morris bring me on their tours and give me 30 minutes to play and introduce myself to their fans in some bucket list venues across the country."

Whitters is currently out on the road in support of Midland on their The Last Resort tour , which will stop for two nights at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on Dec. 1 and 2 before heading onto Knoxville, Atlanta, and Shreveport, La. and wrapping up with four final shows in Texas. After a short break for the holidays, Whitters will kick off her headlining tour in Des Moines, Iowa on Feb. 4 and will hit venues across the country through May.

"I'm so excited to get to now play my own headlining set for fans and give back all that they've given me while chasing this dream," she explains. "They're the reason I get to do this and I hope to create an experience and a night they won't ever forget. I'm playing some of my favorite cities and looking forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces.”

Members of Whitters’ The Heartlanders fan club will receive an early access presale today (Nov. 1) beginning at 10 a.m. local time, before a Spotify presale kicks off on Wednesday (Dec. 1). General on-sale for ticketing will begin on Friday, December 3. You can find more information on ticketing at HaileyWhitters.com.

Hailey Whitters, 2022 Heartland Tour Dates:



Feb. 4 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

Feb. 5 - Kansas City, Mo. @ recordBar

Feb. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ Joe’s on Weed Street

Feb. 11 - Omaha, Neb. @ Barnato Lounge

Feb. 12 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ 7th Street Entry

Feb. 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar

Feb. 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

Feb. 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

Feb. 22 - New York, NY @ The Mercury Lounge

Feb. 24 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Feb. 25 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

March 11 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ The SSE Hydro - C2C: Country To Country Festival

March 12 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena - C2C: Country To Country Festival

March 13 - London, United Kingdom @ The O2 - C2C: Country To Country Festival

March 25 - Decatur, Ga. @ Eddie’s Attic

March 26 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Zydeco

April 10 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Tortuga Music Festival

April 14 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall-Upstairs

April 15 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheatre *

April 16 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheatre *

April 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Mississippi Studios

April 23 - Seattle, Wash. @ Tractor Tavern

April 26 - Felton, Calif. @ Felton Music Hall

April 29 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent

May 1 - Indio, Calif @ Stagecoach Festival

May 6 - Swisher, Iowa @ DanceMor Ballroom

Aug. 4 - Oro-Medonte, Calif. @ Boots and Hearts Country Music Festival

* supporting Jon Pardi