Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers + More Set for 2023 Rebels & Renegades Music Festival

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers and Wilco have been tapped to headline this year's Rebels & Renegades Music Festival.

Set for Oct. 6-8, the annual event will return to the Monterey County Fairgrounds in Monterey, Calif., for three days of performances from acts on the fringes of country music, Americana, folk, bluegrass and beyond.

The festival's first day will include appearances from Old Crow Medicine Show, Jaime Wyatt, Morgan Wade, the War and Treaty, Flatland Cavalry, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and more. On Saturday, fans can enjoy sets by Charley Crockett, Paul Cauthen, Kurt Vile and the Violators and Jamestown Revival, among others. The event wraps up with an impressive roster of performances, including Elle King, American Aquarium, Sierra Ferrell, the Wood Brothers, Shakey Graves and Peter One, before Wilco closes things on the main stage.

Fans can now sign up for access to an exclusive presale ahead of the general on sale, which begins April 11 at 10AM PT. You can find more information on ticketing options and pricing at the Rebels and Renegades Music Festival's official website

Rebels & Renegades 2023 Lineup:

Friday, October 6:
Turnpike Troubadours
Old Crow Medicine Show
Morgan Wade
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Flatland Cavalry
The War and Treaty
Brent Cobb
The Steel Woods
Rayland Baxter
Boy Named Banjo
Jamie Wyatt
TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
Danno Simpson

Saturday, October 7:
Whiskey Myers
Charley Crockett
The Devil Makes Three
Paul Cauthen
Kurt Vile & The Violators
The California Honeydrops
Jamestown Revival
Reckless Kelly
Vincent Neil Emerson
JD Clayton
Channing Wilson

Sunday, October 8:
Wilco
Shakey Graves
Elle King
The Wood Brothers
Sierra Ferrell
Shane Smith & The Saints
Whitey Morgan and the 78’s
The Infamous Stringdusters
American Aquarium
Mike and The Moonpies
Wyatt Flores
Peter One
Satsang

