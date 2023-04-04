Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers + More Set for 2023 Rebels & Renegades Music Festival

Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers and Wilco have been tapped to headline this year's Rebels & Renegades Music Festival.

Set for Oct. 6-8, the annual event will return to the Monterey County Fairgrounds in Monterey, Calif., for three days of performances from acts on the fringes of country music, Americana, folk, bluegrass and beyond.

The festival's first day will include appearances from Old Crow Medicine Show, Jaime Wyatt, Morgan Wade, the War and Treaty, Flatland Cavalry, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and more. On Saturday, fans can enjoy sets by Charley Crockett, Paul Cauthen, Kurt Vile and the Violators and Jamestown Revival, among others. The event wraps up with an impressive roster of performances, including Elle King, American Aquarium, Sierra Ferrell, the Wood Brothers, Shakey Graves and Peter One, before Wilco closes things on the main stage.

Fans can now sign up for access to an exclusive presale ahead of the general on sale, which begins April 11 at 10AM PT. You can find more information on ticketing options and pricing at the Rebels and Renegades Music Festival's official website.

Rebels & Renegades 2023 Lineup:

Friday, October 6:

Turnpike Troubadours

Old Crow Medicine Show

Morgan Wade

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Flatland Cavalry

The War and Treaty

Brent Cobb

The Steel Woods

Rayland Baxter

Boy Named Banjo

Jamie Wyatt

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings

Danno Simpson

Saturday, October 7:

Whiskey Myers

Charley Crockett

The Devil Makes Three

Paul Cauthen

Kurt Vile & The Violators

The California Honeydrops

Jamestown Revival

Reckless Kelly

Vincent Neil Emerson

JD Clayton

Channing Wilson

Sunday, October 8:

Wilco

Shakey Graves

Elle King

The Wood Brothers

Sierra Ferrell

Shane Smith & The Saints

Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

The Infamous Stringdusters

American Aquarium

Mike and The Moonpies

Wyatt Flores

Peter One

Satsang