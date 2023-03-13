Turnpike Troubadours Make History With Houston Rodeo Performance

It was a landmark weekend for the beloved country band Turnpike Troubadours, who took the Houston Rodeo stage Saturday night (March 11). The recently-reunited act performed to 74,657 fans inside Houston's NRG Park, marking the largest crowd of their nearly two-decade-long career.

The band's day-closing set is also the best-selling performance of the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo season so far. Fans in attendance were treated to a high-energy 12-song set, including their trademark songs "Good Lord Lorrie," "Gin, Smoke, Lies," and closing with their spirited take on "Long Hot Summer Day."

Since the Oklahoma-based band announced their surprise reunion in 2021, fans have been patiently awaiting details of Turnpike Troubadours' next album. Although it's unclear when the band's sixth studio record will be released, fans have plenty to look forward to in the weeks ahead.

The band will continue their stretch of sporadic headlining performances through mid-August, including three consecutive nights at Boston's MGM Music Hall beginning this Thursday, March 16. You can find a complete list of the band's upcoming tour stops below. Additional ticketing information can be found via Turnpike Troubadours' official website.

Turnpike Troubadours' 2023 Tour Dates:

March 16 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 17 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 18 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 30 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

April 1 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

April 21 - Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

April 30 - Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach Festival

May 5 - Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

July 27 - York, Pa. @ York State Fair

Aug. 19 - Palmer, Alaska @ Alaska State Fair