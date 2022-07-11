Some of the best and brightest names in country, Americana and beyond took the stage at the inaugural Palomino Festival in Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Saturday (July 9). The one-day-only event featured an all-star lineup of talent across two stages, including performances from Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Orville Peck and Zach Bryan.

During her headlining set, Musgraves welcomed out her longtime friend and collaborator, country legend Willie Nelson, for a rendition of his beloved classic tune "On the Road Again." Earlier in the evening, Nelson was joined by his sons, Micah and Lukas, for a set filled with his most recognizable tunes, including "Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" and "Whiskey River." The 89-year-old's heartfelt performance was one of many memorable moments during the festival, which drew fans from across southern California and beyond for a fun-filled day of music and activities.

Take a look at these incredible snapshots taken at Palomino Festival 2022: