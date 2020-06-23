Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Pageant Material': All of the Songs, Ranked

Kacey Musgraves released her sophomore album, Pageant Material, on June 23, 2015. Working with, among others, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark, the prolific songwriter and now Grammy winner crafted the project's 14 traditional-sounding, but modernly crafted tracks.

Musgraves worked with many of the same songwriters on Pageant Material that she did on her debut album, 2013's Same Trailer Different Park; she, Laird and McAnally co-produced both records. This time around, however, she recorded live.

Mercury Nashville

“Most of the records I know and love were recorded in a live manner. When you go hear a band play a live show, you’re experiencing live energy, and I wanted to capture that spirit. It comes across differently," Musgraves explains. "We recorded most everything in a big circle in one of my favorite old studios on the planet — historic RCA Studio A in Nashville. That lent itself to the record having that concise feel that we wanted. Then we added a 10-piece string section later."

Keep reading as we dive into the songs on Pageant Material and rank the tracks against each other.