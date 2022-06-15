Bonnaroo 2022: 25 Incredible Bands & Artists You Need to See
Summer music festival season is officially full swing! Although CMA Fest just wrapped up this past weekend, we are only hours away from the long-awaited kickoff of Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. The event was originally scheduled to return in 2021, but a downpour of heavy rain days before gates were set to open cause the festival to be cancelled for a second year in a row, following its 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The four-day festival, which will be held June 16-19 in Manchester, Tenn., welcomes music fans of all kinds to gather in a fun and friendly atmosphere. This year's lineup includes an impressive array of talent from a range of genres, continuing the festival's tradition of providing a unique mixture of performances from superstars, established favorites and emerging new talent.
This year's roster includes some incredible rising artists, a beloved band celebrating a long-awaited reunion, and a headlining act who aren't ready to make nice. There will also be a slew of special vendors and activities, including the mobile honky-tonk Hello Trouble Hall, boot scootin' lessons with Urban Cowboy Line Dancing, and an appearance from DJ and country lifestyle brand Vinyl Ranch.
If you're gearing up to join in the Bonnaroo festivities, take a moment to check out our list of favorite acts scheduled to perform this year.
Here are 25 artists from country, Americana and beyond that you need to catch at Bonnaroo 2022:
The ChicksFriday // 8:45 pm @ What Stage
After COVID caused a two-year delay in promotion around their defiant comeback album Gaslighter, The Chicks will serve as one of Friday's headlining performers.
Robert Plant & Alison KraussFriday // 6:45 PM @ What Stage
Longtime friends and collaborators Robert Plant & Alison Krauss will take the stage Friday evening to perform tracks from their acclaimed 2021 record Raise the Roof.
Lord HuronFriday // 10 PM @ Which Stage
Indie band Lord Huron are known for their unique, layered blend of rock, folk and country elements. Stick around after The Chicks to check out their set at the Which Stage on Friday night.
Whiskey MyersFriday // 4:45 PM @ That Tent
Texas country-rockers Whiskey Myers will bring their gritty sound to That Tent on Friday, giving fans a preview of their upcoming album Tornillo, due out July 29.
Maggie RoseFriday // 2:15 PM @ Which Stage
Known for her soulful and stunning vocal talents, Maggie Rose will hit the Which Stage on Friday to perform infectious, engaging cuts from her recent album Take a Seat.
Michaela AnneFriday // 2:45 PM @ Who Stage
Fresh off the release of her stellar album Oh to Be That Free, Nashville's own Michaela Anne will show off her impeccable, heartfelt story-songs during a mid-afternoon performance on the Who Stage.
Billy StringsSaturday // 8:45 PM @ What Stage
Award-winning guitarist Billy Strings is sure to stun when he hits the What Stage on Saturday, performing in support of his acclaimed 2021 record Renewal.
Joy OladokunSaturday // 3:15 PM @ That Tent
Joy Oladokun's sound can't be contained by a simple label or genre, but her music speaks for itself. Check out the celebrated singer-songwriter and Maren Morris collaborator's Saturday appearance at That Tent, which is sure to impress.
Daniel DonatoSaturday // 4:45 PM @ Who Stage
Arguably the "King of Cosmic Country," Daniel Donato will bring his mind-blowing guitar skills and vocal talents to the Who Stage on Saturday afternoon.
Zach BryanSunday // 6:45 PM @ That Tent
Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan has become a streaming sensation, with his song "Something in the Orange" racking up a mind-blowing 11 million streams just last week. See what all the buzz is about by catching his set at That Tent on Sunday evening.
Sierra FerrellSunday // 1:30 PM @ That Tent
West Virginia native Sierra Ferrell will bring her eclectic mix of bluegrass, folk, jazz and more to That Tent on Sunday afternoon. The multi-instrumentalist and Billy Strings collaborator will perform cuts from her celebrated 2021 debut record. Long Time Coming
Lainey WilsonWednesday // 9:45 PM @ Plaza 5: Galactic Giddy Up
Get to Roo early to catch an intimate evening set from country breakout Lainey Wilson, who recently signed on as the newest cast member of Yellowstone.
Flatland CalvaryWednesday // 11 PM @ Plaza 5: Galactic Giddy Up
Stick around after Wilson's set to see an energizing set from Texas outfit Flatland Calvary, who are still riding high from the release of their 2021 record Welcome to Countryland.
Turnpike TroubadoursThursday // 11:15 PM @ Plaza 5: Galactic Giddy Up
The first official night of Bonnaroo will wrap up with a late-night performance from the one and only Turnpike Troubadours, who are soaking up some well deserved success following their reunion earlier this year. The special set might even give lucky festivalgoers a chance to hear some fresh new music from the band, who are rumored to be prepping their first new album in five years.
Paul CauthenThursday // 9:30 PM @ Plaza 5: Galactic Giddy Up
Nicknamed "Big Velvet" for his silky baritone voice, Paul Cauthen will take the stage to perform tracks from his energetic new album Country Coming Down, which was released in April.
Tenille TownesSaturday // 5 PM @ Plaza 5: Galactic Giddy Up
Fresh off a stop at last weekend's CMA Fest in nearby Nashville, Canadian country talent Tenille Townes is set to perform on Saturday, in support of her excellent 2022 EP Masquerades.
Vincent Neil EmersonSunday // 5:30 PM @ Plaza 5: Galactic Giddy Up
Following in the footsteps of Texas legends like Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, Vincent Neil Emerson will bring his haunting, poetic tunes to the Plaza 5 campgrounds stage on Sunday for a can't-miss performance.
Jonathan TerrellSunday // 4 PM @ Plaza 5: Galactic Giddy Up
Another talented Texas native, Jonathan Terrell will also take the Plaza 5 stage, offering up a sampling of tracks from his already lengthy and impressive career.
Robyn OttoliniSunday // 3:15 PM @ Who Stage
The self-proclaimed "Eminem of country music," Robyn Ottolini knows how to bring a message that's straight to the point - whether you like it or not. Check out the burgeoning Canadian talent's afternoon set at Who Stage on Sunday.
Izzy HeltaiFriday // 5:15 PM @ Who Stage
Folk singer-songwriter Izzy Heltai brings an honest and insightful perspective that will stop you in your tracks. Prepare your emotions and head to Heltai's Friday evening set at Who Stage.
Southern AvenueFriday // 1:15 PM @ That Tent
If you love blues, soul and roots music, you need to catch Southern Avenue's Friday afternoon set at That Tent. This Memphis five-piece will blow you away with their layered sound, which takes center stage on their celebrated 2021 record Be the Love You Want.
The Brook & The BluffThursday // 9:45 PM @ This Tent -- Saturday // 8 PM @ Plaza 5: Galactic Giddy Up
Birmingham, Ala. indie outfit The Brook & The Bluff bring a distinctly Southern sound that meshes elements from folk, rock, soul and beyond. Catch the quartet's late night set at This Tent on Thursday, or head to the Plaza 5 campground on Saturday evening.
Carter FaithSaturday // 3:30 PM @ Who Stage
North Carolina native Carter Faith has quickly made a name for herself since moving to Nashville, performing as a part of the Song Suffragettes and inking record and publishing deals in just a few years. She's been following up her debut 2021 EP Let Love Be Love with a string full of impressive singles, including "Greener Pasture." Check out this rising talent on Saturday afternoon when she hits the Who Stage.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsSunday // 5:15 PM @ What Stage
Sunday may be the last day of Bonnaroo, but Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are sure to bring plenty of energy and soul to their evening set at What Stage. Get ready to hear a mix of tunes from the band's past three albums, including their 2021 record Future.
Wild RiversSunday // 1:15 PM @ Which Stage
Folk trio Wild Rivers are sure to enchant with their Sunday afternoon appearance at Which Stage, in support of their second studio album Sidelines, which was released in February.