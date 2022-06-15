Summer music festival season is officially full swing! Although CMA Fest just wrapped up this past weekend, we are only hours away from the long-awaited kickoff of Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. The event was originally scheduled to return in 2021, but a downpour of heavy rain days before gates were set to open cause the festival to be cancelled for a second year in a row, following its 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four-day festival, which will be held June 16-19 in Manchester, Tenn., welcomes music fans of all kinds to gather in a fun and friendly atmosphere. This year's lineup includes an impressive array of talent from a range of genres, continuing the festival's tradition of providing a unique mixture of performances from superstars, established favorites and emerging new talent.

This year's roster includes some incredible rising artists, a beloved band celebrating a long-awaited reunion, and a headlining act who aren't ready to make nice. There will also be a slew of special vendors and activities, including the mobile honky-tonk Hello Trouble Hall, boot scootin' lessons with Urban Cowboy Line Dancing, and an appearance from DJ and country lifestyle brand Vinyl Ranch.

If you're gearing up to join in the Bonnaroo festivities, take a moment to check out our list of favorite acts scheduled to perform this year.

Here are 25 artists from country, Americana and beyond that you need to catch at Bonnaroo 2022: