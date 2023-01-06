Turnpike Troubadours, Ashley McBryde + More to Perform at RodeoHouston 2023

Some of the biggest names in country music are set to perform at RodeoHouston 2023.

The annual livestock show and rodeo will kick off on Feb. 28, with an opening-day performance from Texas native Parker McCollum. Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, Ashley McBryde, Zac Brown Band and Walker Hayes are among the mainstream country acts on this year's roster of talent. Turnpike Troubadours will continue their triumphant return to the music scene with a performance on March 11. The jam-packed schedule also includes sets from Cody Jinks, Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson and Tejano band La Fiera de Ojinaga.

"We are thrilled to welcome back so many talented artists including some fan favorites such as Houston rap legend, Bun B who will be taking the stage alongside some additional iconic southern performers," Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO, said in a statement. "The level of talent we have in this lineup will get the fans excited, including Texas' own Parker McCollum, who is helping us kick off this 2023, star lineup on Opening Day."

The family-friendly event, scheduled for Feb. 28-March 19, celebrates the region's culture and art while raising funds to support Texas youth and educational services.

Ticket prices for RodeoHouston 2023 performances start at $25 each and will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 12, with dates split into two different on-sale times. The first on-sale segment will begin at 10AM local time for performances scheduled Feb. 28 – March 9. At 2PM, fans can access the on-sale for concerts scheduled for March 10 – 19. If you want to secure your place in line early, you can enter the online waiting room 30 minutes before the on-sale time to be among the first to purchase tickets.

You can find additional information on the event and ticketing options at RodeoHouston's official website.

RodeoHouston 2023 Performance Schedule:

Feb. 28 - Parker McCollum

March 1 (Armed Forces Appreciation Day) - Brooks & Dunn

March 2 - Lauren Daigle

March 3 (Black Heritage Day) - Bun B’s Southern Takeover

March 4 - Walker Hayes

March 5 - Zac Brown Band

March 6 (First Responders Day) - Jason Aldean

March 7 - New Kids on The Block

March 8 (Community Day) - Jon Pardi

March 9 - Ashley McBryde

March 10 - The Chainsmokers

March 11 - Turnpike Troubadours

March 12 (Go Tejano Day) - La Fiera de Ojinaga

March 13 - Cody Jinks

March 14 - Machine Gun Kelly

March 15 - Kenny Chesney

March 16 - Chris Stapleton

March 17 - Cody Johnson

March 18 - Brad Paisley

March 19 - Luke Bryan