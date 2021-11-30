Turnpike Troubadours Reunite, Announce 2022 Show

It's official: Turnpike Troubadours are back.

After years of being on an indefinite hiatus and days of speculation online, the beloved Oklahoma band have reunited and announced their first show since 2019.

On an image shared to their social media pages, the band announced they will be headlining a show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colo. on May 14, 2022. Shovels & Rope and Reckless Kelly will perform as support. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 3).

Full details of the band's reunion were shared in a new interview with Rolling Stone, which also revealed that additional tour dates and a new album are on the way. During Turnpike Troubadours' three year hiatus, frontman Evan Felker became sober, remarried his wife, Staci, and welcomed their first child together, a girl named Evangelina Hartford Felker.

"I found sobriety and recovery, and that was the greatest thing that ever happened to me. I’m coming up on two years, completely sober and out of recovery. And a few days after that will be my daughter’s first birthday, so it’s all a big one,” Felker told Rolling Stone. “I’ve learned so much about how my life was not well-rounded. I mean I knew that. I knew that it was just one thing. It started out just being music, and then eventually it was just drinking, and that was it for me.”

As Turnpike Troubadours enter a new chapter in their career, they are taking a new approach to touring. They plan to shift away from the intensive touring that often comes as a part of the Red Dirt scene and focus on balancing life on the road with plenty of time at home with family.

The announcement comes a week after fans noticed that the band's official website had been replaced with an image of their trademark logo with the words "Coming Soon" added beneath. All previous posts shared to the official Turnpike Troubadours Instagram account were also deleted.

On Nov. 30, the band's website was relaunched to coincide with the Red Rocks concert date and reunion announcement. It's a joyful resolution for Turnpike Troubadour fans, both new and old, who have been patiently awaiting news about the group's future.

