Old Crow Medicine Show Recruit Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell + More for New Album ‘Jubilee’

Old Crow Medicine Show are revealing details about their upcoming eighth studio album, Jubilee, which includes some very special collaborations.

Due out Aug. 25 via ATO Records, Jubilee includes guest appearances from soul legend Mavis Staples and Americana breakout Sierra Ferrell.

The album's reflective lead single, "Miles Away," was written by frontman Ketch Secor and bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle. The track, which frontman Ketch Secor calls "a song about amends, of bygones being bygones, and of renewal," also marks the band's first recording with founding member Willie Watson in over a decade.

"This is one of those rearview songs where objects in the mirror are closer than they appear," he says. "25 years of making music on the road means you're always coming back to the same places as a different person; there's a reminder of your past self and the choices you made back when."

Watch the official music video for "Miles Away" below:

You can catch Old Crow Medicine Show out on the road, performing a mix of headlining shows and support slots for Hank Williams Jr. and Luke Combs through the end of the year. A complete list of the band's upcoming tour dates can be found at Old Crow Medicine Show's official website.

Old Crow Medicine Show, Jubilee Track List:

1. "Ballad of Jubilee Jones"

2. "Miles Away" (ft. Willie Watson)

3. "Keel Over and Die"

4. "Allegheny Lullabye"

5. "I Want It Now"

6. "Smoky Mountain Girl"

7. "Belle Meade Cockfight" (ft. Sierra Ferrell)

8. "Shit Kicked In"

9. "Daughter of the Highlands"

10. "Wolfman of the Ozarks"

11. "Nameless, Tennessee"

12. "One Drop" (ft. Mavis Staples)