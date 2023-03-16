Sierra Ferrell Joins Margo Price for Reimagined ‘Change of Heart’ [LISTEN]

Margo Price joins forces with Sierra Ferrell for a fresh take on "Change of Heart." The stand-out single off Price's fourth studio album Strays recently spent an impressive fourteen weeks at No. 1 on the Americana radio charts.

Released today (March 16), the pair bring an intimate feel to this new version of the tune, driven by perfectly layered harmonies, sweeping fiddle from Billy Contreras and warm acoustic guitar courtesy of Price's husband, talented singer-songwriter and co-writer Jeremy Ivey.

"I'm real excited to share this stripped down take on 'Change of Heart' featuring Sierra Ferrell," Price says. "Sierra is one of my favorite new voices in music and I loved getting to work with her on this acoustic version of the song."

The choice to team up with Ferrell, another boundary-pushing artist who's earned numerous accolades and awards within the Americana genre in recent years, felt like a natural choice for Price.

"I love to lift up other women in the genre when I see somebody putting out great art," notes Price. "In an industry that tries to drive us apart, it's freeing to break down those barriers and say, 'there is room for everyone.'"

Listen below:

Alongside this new collaboration, Price revealed six new stops on her ongoing 'Til the Wheels Fall Off Tour, listed in bold below. She was also just added as a last-minute addition to this year's Luck Reunion lineup, which was postponed one day to March 17 due to the threat of severe weather.

You can find information on ticketing options and on-sale dates at Margo Price's official website.

Margo Price's 2023 'Til the Wheels Fall Off Tour Dates:

March 24 - Boise, Idaho @ Treefort Music Fest

April 26 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center *

April 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater *

April 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90

April 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90

June 22 - Pendleton, Ore. @ Jackalope Jamboree

June 24 - Lander, Wy. @ Lander Concert Series

June 25 - Livingston, Mont. @ Pine Creek Lodge

June 28 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room

June 29 - Rogers, Ark. @ Outlaw Music Festival

July 1 - Denver, Colo. @ Dusty Boots

July 13 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium *

July 14 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

July 15 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena *

Aug. 5 - Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion!

Aug. 6 - Portland, Maine @ Thompson's Point!

Aug. 7 - Portsmouth, N.H. @ The Music Hall Historic Theater

Aug. 9 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Aug. 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia!

Aug. 19 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Catbird Music Festival

Aug. 25 - London, UK @ Lafayette

Aug. 25-27 - Leicestershire, UK @ The Long Road

Sept. 8-10 - Bristol, Tenn. @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Sept. 24 - Franklin, Tenn. @ Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Oct. 1 - Bridgeport, Conn. @ Sound on Sound

Oct. 5 - Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena *

Oct. 6 - University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center *

* with Chris Stapleton

! with Tyler Childers