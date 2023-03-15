Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion 2023 Has Been Postponed

Willie Nelson's 11th annual Luck Reunion music festival has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The event, which was set to be held tomorrow (March 16), has been pushed to March 17 due to a high probability of rain and thunderstorms in the area.

"Under the advisement of Travis County officials and the National Weather Service the decision has been made to postpone Luck Reunion to Friday, March 17th," a statement posted on the Luck Reunion social media pages reads. "The safety of fans, performers, vendors, and staff remains paramount. Without that, there is no Luck."

Organizers are also reassuring fans that they will be treated to the same performances and unique experiences as planned, just 24 hours later than previously expected.

"Same venue, same vendors, same Willie... and a little more sunshine."

Luck Reunion is a unique and intimate one-day event held on the grounds of Nelson's ranch in Luck, Texas, about one hour outside of Austin. The event, which coincides with the nearby South By Southwest Music Festival and Conference, features an eclectic mix of performers, helmed by a headlining appearance from Willie Nelson & Family.

This year's roster of acts includes Spoon, Tami Neilson, The War & Treaty, Michael Martin Murphey, Sierra Ferrell, Jaime Wyatt, The Band of Heathens, Katie Pruitt, Elvie Shane, Devon Gilfillian, Peter One, Hermanos Gutierrez, Shane Smith and the Saints, Tami Neilson, Fruit Bats and the Black Opry Revue, featuring Sug Daniels, Aaron Vance, Nikki Morgan and Nicky Diamonds, and many more.

Nelson's ranch, located in the sprawling Texas Hill Country, is still adorned with set pieces built for the production of the country legend's 1986 film Red Headed Stranger. Although these buildings and facades have been preserved and updated, they do not provide stable shelter from the elements, which likely influenced the festival's decision to postpone this year's festivities.

Tickets for Luck Reunion 2023 are currently sold out. You can find more information on the event by visiting LuckReunion.com.