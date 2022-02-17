Allison Russell, Charley Crockett and More to Perform at Luck Reunion 2022

Willie Nelson is welcoming fans and performers back to his Texas ranch for his 10th annual Luck Reunion.

The event will be held at Nelson's sprawling property in Luck, Texas on March 17, which will coincide with the annual South By Southwest Music Festival in nearby Austin, Texas. Luck Reunion was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the one-day-only festival returns with a lengthy roster of talents from country, Americana and beyond.

Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Tami Neilson, Trè Burt, SUSTO, Adia Victoria, Delta Spirit, Lucero, Seratones, Ida Mae, Danielle Ponder, Bendigo Fletcher, Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, Weyes Blood, Abraham Alexander, 49 Winchester, S.G. Goodman, Neal Francis, Ryan Quiet, Steve Gunn, Night Moves, Lily Meola, Jonathan Terrell, David Beck’s Tejano Weekend, Abby Hamilton, Leslie Mendelson, Jim Keller and the Lost Gonzo Band with Michael Martin Murphey are all set to perform at the festival next month. BMI will also host a special Songwriters Circle including featuring Jackie Venson, Suzanne Santo and Aaron Raitiere.

The festival will also include an array of pop and rock acts this year, continuing with Luck Reunion's tradition of bring a wide-ranging, eclectic lineup. Indie pop outfit Japanese Breakfast, garage rockers Black Lips and Sunflower Bean will also perform this year.

Willie Nelson himself is also set to perform alongside many of his family members, marking a rare appearance for the 88-year-old country legend. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused Nelson to cancel or postpone many shows over the past two years. Just this week, Nelson cancelled all scheduled indoor concerts as a safety precaution.

“We are canceling our indoor headline shows until the COVID situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance,” Nelson's rep told Billboard. “When we are able, we will look to make up shows when possible.”

Tickets for Luck Reunion are currently sold out, but music lovers can request tickets via the festival's official fan-to-fan exchange.

Nelson recently announced plans to share a new album, A Beautiful Time, on April 29. The record's release will coincide with the accomplished singer-songwriter's 89th birthday.

