Here Are Americana Radio’s Most Played Albums of 2022

The Americana Music Association has released their list of 2022's most played albums on Americana radio, and this year's top 10 includes an eclectic mix of artists.

Complied from airplay data taken from the period Dec. 14, 2021 through Dec. 12, 2022, this year's rankings spotlight some of The Boot's favorite records from the past two years.

Bonnie Raitt and Brandi Carlile are among the seasoned veterans of the music scene who claimed their place among the year's top releases. Old Crow Medicine Show marked a triumphant return with their 2022 record Paint This Town, and indie-folk superstars The Lumineers' powerful concept album Brightside garnered critical acclaim and lots of airplay on Americana radio.

Alt-country star Cody Jinks made his way into the Top 10, alongside country's stylish modern traditionalist Charley Crockett, showcasing the sonic scope of the artists taking Americana by storm this year.

Did your favorite record make it to the top of this year's list of incredible albums? Keep reading to find out!