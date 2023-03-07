Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne are just a few of the acts coming together to support the LGBTQIA+ community in Tennessee.

Love Rising, a benefit concert for the Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber, will be held March 20 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The one-night-only event will also include performances from Sheryl Crow, Hayley Williams, Hozier, Brittany Howard, Julien Baker, Joy Oladokun, Yola, Jake Wesley Rogers, Mya Byrne and Allison Russell and the Rainbow Coalition Band.

“As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it's important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans,” Russell says. “LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!”

The concert event is a direct response to multiple anti-LGBTQIA+ laws that have been introduced by Tennessee lawmakers in recent years. Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9 are two pieces of recently passed legislation that ban performances by male or female impersonators, often labeled as "drag" events, as well as all forms of gender-affirming care for transgender people in the state of Tennessee who are under the age of 18.

“SB3/HB9 and SB1/HB1 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven’t done anything wrong,” Jason Isbell adds. “These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can’t in good conscience just stand by and let that happen.”

Tickets for Love Rising, presented by Live Nation, will go on sale Wednesday, March 8 at 10 AM local time with net proceeds benefiting Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Looking Out Foundation will also be accepting donations and doubling contributions received to the cause, up to a maximum of $100,000.