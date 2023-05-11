Ashley McBryde Leads a Gang Performance of ‘Bonfire at Tina’s’ at the 2023 ACMs

Ashley McBryde got by with a little help from her friends at the 2023 ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 11). She took the stage with Brothers Osborne's John Osborne, Pillbox Patti, Brandy Clark and Caylee Hammack to perform "Bonfire at Tina's," a track off her Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville album.

The group of talented ladies pleased the crowd while standing side by side in front of a shimmering backdrop of trees and a glowing fire pit. They were backed by a line of fiddle players and musicians while dazzling the stage with outfits that displayed a plenty of sparkle for onlookers. While Osborne did not showcase his vocals on the song, he did show off his stellar guitar skills, including a solo at the midpoint.

"When memory comes around / Yeah, we'll go back to talking sh** / But tonight, we're all just bit**** / That are sick of taking it (bonfire at) / Bonfire at Tina's, oh-oh-oh /Bonfire at Tina's, oh-oh-oh," the female powerhouses sang the lyrics before delivering the rest of the tune and taking a proud bow at the end.

Released in September 2022, Lindeville is a McBryde-led collaborations album with contributions from an array of artists. McBryde tapped Patti, Hammack and Clark as vocalists on "Bonfire at Tina's," an anthemic power ballad that finds a collection of small-town women coming together in solidarity over a bonfire party.

Lindeville was nominated for Album of the Year at the ACM Awards in 2022. McBryde was a contender in the Female Artist of the Year category. That win went out to Lainey Wilson. She was also in the running for her duet with Carly Pearce, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," for ACM Single of the Year, which went out to Cole Swindell for "She Had Me At Heads Carolina."

After releasing Lindeville last year, McBryde went right back to work: Since then, she's put out a couple of songs off an upcoming new album, including "Light on in the Kitchen" and "The Devil I Know." McBryde also recently spent time in the studio with Kip Moore. Their duet, "One Heartbeat," is on Moore's new Damn Love album.