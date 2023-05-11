Dolly Parton Heats Up the 2023 ACM Awards With New Song ‘World on Fire’

Dolly Parton had one heck of a busy night! Not only was the country superstar charged with co-hosting the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards but she was also tasked with closing the show out by debuting her new song "World on Fire."

Parton appeared on the stage wearing a large skirt that showed the continents before it was yanked away to reveal a different outfit that allowed for a little bit more mobility. With a driving beat and prominent rock elements, Parton challenged the audience to think about what's happening in the world; "Now, I ain't one for speakin' out much / But that don't mean I don't stay in touch / Everybody's trippin' over this or that / What we gonna do when we all fall flat?"

As confetti rained down, Parton stood center stage flanked by at least a dozen dancers. Soon after, while the country legend was signing about the world burning down, flames erupted from the back of the stage. Her dance ensemble marched through the crowd before taking up a position back in front of Parton, who delivered the last lyrics of the song in spoken form; "Liar, liar, the world's on fire / What you gonna do when it all burns down?"

"World on Fire" is set to appear on Parton's upcoming album, Rockstar, which will also include covers of famous tracks from the genre's most beloved acts, including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Prince, The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin.

Parton was inspired to make her Rockstar album after her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — an honor that she was initially hesitant to receive, because, as an artist whose career has primarily taken place in the country and pop genres, she wasn't convinced she'd "earned" it.

The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards were held tonight (May 11) at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. A running list of nominees and winners is available here.

