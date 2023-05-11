2023 ACM Awards: The Winners List

The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards will be held tonight (May 11) and available to stream on Prime Video live from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, beginning at 8PM ET.

An assortment of trophies were given out ahead of the star-studded ceremony, including the titles of New Female Artist of the Year, which was awarded to Hailey Whitters, as well as New Male Artist of the Year, given to Zach Bryan. Hardy also earned wins in both Artist - Songwriter of the Year and Visual Media of the Year for "Wait in the Truck," his recent collaboration with Lainey Wilson.

A full list of 2023 ACM Awards winners and nominees is below.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees and Winners

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters -- WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan -- WINNER

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Mr. Saturday Night, Jon Pardi

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

“Sand in My Boots,” Morgan Wallen

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

Songwriter of the Year

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley -- WINNER

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

Artist — Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Ernest

Hardy -- WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Music Event of the Year

“At the End of a Bar,” Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” [Remix], Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter

Visual Media of the Year

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson – WINNER

“What He Didn’t Do,” Carly Pearce