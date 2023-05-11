2023 ACM Awards: The Winners List
The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards will be held tonight (May 11) and available to stream on Prime Video live from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, beginning at 8PM ET.
An assortment of trophies were given out ahead of the star-studded ceremony, including the titles of New Female Artist of the Year, which was awarded to Hailey Whitters, as well as New Male Artist of the Year, given to Zach Bryan. Hardy also earned wins in both Artist - Songwriter of the Year and Visual Media of the Year for "Wait in the Truck," his recent collaboration with Lainey Wilson.
A full list of 2023 ACM Awards winners and nominees is below. The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2023 ACM Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest ACM Awards headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter and Instagram.
2023 Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees and Winners
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
New Female Artist of the Year
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters -- WINNER
New Male Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan -- WINNER
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
Album of the Year
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Mr. Saturday Night, Jon Pardi
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
“Sand in My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
Songwriter of the Year
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley -- WINNER
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
Artist — Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
Ernest
Hardy -- WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Music Event of the Year
“At the End of a Bar,” Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” [Remix], Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina
“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter
Visual Media of the Year
“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson – WINNER
“What He Didn’t Do,” Carly Pearce