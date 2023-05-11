2023 ACM Awards: The Winners List

2023 ACM Awards: The Winners List

Richard Rodriguez, Getty Images

The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards will be held tonight (May 11) and available to stream on Prime Video live from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, beginning at 8PM ET.

An assortment of trophies were given out ahead of the star-studded ceremony, including the titles of New Female Artist of the Year, which was awarded to Hailey Whitters, as well as New Male Artist of the Year, given to Zach Bryan. Hardy also earned wins in both Artist - Songwriter of the Year and Visual Media of the Year for "Wait in the Truck," his recent collaboration with Lainey Wilson.

A full list of 2023 ACM Awards winners and nominees is below. The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2023 ACM Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest ACM Awards headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter and Instagram.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees and Winners

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton

Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty

New Female Artist of the Year
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters -- WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan -- WINNER
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman

Album of the Year
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Mr. Saturday Night, Jon Pardi
Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year
“Sand in My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy  featuring Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year
“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

Songwriter of the Year
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley -- WINNER
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps

Artist — Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
Ernest
Hardy -- WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen

Music Event of the Year
“At the End of a Bar,” Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” [Remix], Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina
“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter

Visual Media of the Year
“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson – WINNER
“What He Didn’t Do,” Carly Pearce

Every ACM Awards Male and Female Artist of the Year Winner Ever

Explore the full list of every country star who walked away with the trophy for Male Artist of the Year or Female Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Filed Under: ACM Awards, Editor's Picks
Categories: ACMs, Country News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From TheBoot