Lainey Wilson Fires Up the Stage With ‘Grease’ at the 2023 ACMs

Lainey Wilson brought the house down at the 2023 ACM Awards with a rousing performance of "Grease." She performed onstage during the live broadcast of the show.

The newly crowned Female Artist of the Year proved why she won the award by first joining Jelly Roll for a duet of "Save Me." She then threw off her hat and jacket before kicking off her own performance of the Bell Bottom Country track.

The stage was filled with fire and fireworks as Wilson danced across the stage. Her spicy rendition of the track was high-energy, complete with a rockin' guitar solo. At one point she dropped to her knees, singing to the crowd.

Wilson kept her performance a surprise ahead of time, but she did tease to Taste of Country that she was hoping to bring "sexy" and "spicy" energy to the stage. Her time onstage was one of several high-profile moments for the star during the 2023 ACMs, as she was one of the most-nominated artists of the night as well as a performer.

She walked into Thursday night's awards show already a winner, after taking home a trophy for Visual Media of the Year on Wednesday (May 10) thanks to the music video for her duet with Hardy, "Wait in the Truck." That collaboration also won Music Event of the Year during the show, and Wilson also took home Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

The 2023 ACMs are taking place at Frisco, Texas' Ford Center. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are co-hosting the show, marking the first time Brooks has ever hosted a major awards show, and the first time the two living legends have worked together.