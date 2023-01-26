Just two days after announcing their first new album in 9 years, bluegrass trio Nickel Creek have been revealed as one of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2023's headlining acts.

Margo Price, whose fourth studio LP Strays is currently atop the Americana albums chart, has also been tapped as a featured artist for the three-day event this fall.

Set for Sept. 8-10 in downtown Bristol, which lies on the Tennessee and Virginia border, the festival will mark its 23rd year with an impressive roster of musical talent.

Allison Russell, the Mavericks, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Watchhouse, Amythyst Kiah, Larkin Poe, 49 Winchester, and Walderado are also set to perform. Additional acts are expected to be announced in the months ahead.

The annual event celebrates the lasting impact of producer Ralph Peer's historic Bristol Sessions. In 1927, Peer recruited artists from the region to perform in his studio, leading to the first documented recordings of Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family.

Multi-day passes and VIP packages for Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2023 are currently on sale and available at BristolRhythm.com.