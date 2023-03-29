Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, and Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor will join Nashville mayor John Cooper and Council Member Russ Pulley to honor victims of the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School.

According to the Tennessean, the three singer-songwriters will be on hand for the Nashville Remembers vigil, which begins at 5:30 PM CT tonight (March 29) at Public Square Park in downtown Nashville. First Lady Jill Biden is also scheduled to be in attendance.

Three nine-year-old students and three adult staff members were pronounced dead after a 28-year-old suspect gained entry into The Covenant School, a private Christian school in the Green Hills area of Nashville, Tenn., early Monday morning. Police arrived on the scene within minutes and quickly engaged the suspect in gunfire, killing them.

Each of the three artists set to perform shared messages of frustration and calls for action in the hours following the shooting on their social media pages.

Many artists who call Nashville home have shared messages of grief and calls for action from government officials to prevent further school shootings. Shortly after news of the shooting broke, Crow responded to a tweet from Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, which offered condolences and noted that her "office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist."

"If you are ready to assist, please pass sensible gun laws so that the children of Tennessee and America at large might attend school without risk of being gunned down," Crow wrote.

Reba McEntire, Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, Carly Pearce, Randy Houser and Cassadee Pope were a few of the artists who also shared messages in response to the shooting on their social media pages.

Nashville Remembers is a free and open-to-the-public event. The City of Nashville is providing multiple free parking options for those traveling downtown to attend the vigil.