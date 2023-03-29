Margo Price, Sheryl Crow + More to Perform at Vigil for Nashville School Shooting Victims

Margo Price, Sheryl Crow + More to Perform at Vigil for Nashville School Shooting Victims

Getty Images

Margo PriceSheryl Crow, and Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor will join Nashville mayor John Cooper and Council Member Russ Pulley to honor victims of the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School.

According to the Tennessean, the three singer-songwriters will be on hand for the Nashville Remembers vigil, which begins at 5:30 PM CT tonight (March 29) at Public Square Park in downtown Nashville. First Lady Jill Biden is also scheduled to be in attendance. 

Three nine-year-old students and three adult staff members were pronounced dead after a 28-year-old suspect gained entry into The Covenant School, a private Christian school in the Green Hills area of Nashville, Tenn., early Monday morning. Police arrived on the scene within minutes and quickly engaged the suspect in gunfire, killing them.

Each of the three artists set to perform shared messages of frustration and calls for action in the hours following the shooting on their social media pages. 

Many artists who call Nashville home have shared messages of grief and calls for action from government officials to prevent further school shootings. Shortly after news of the shooting broke, Crow responded to a tweet from Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, which offered condolences and noted that her "office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist."

"If you are ready to assist, please pass sensible gun laws so that the children of Tennessee and America at large might attend school without risk of being gunned down," Crow wrote.

Reba McEntire, Jason IsbellKacey MusgravesCarly PearceRandy Houser and Cassadee Pope were a few of the artists who also shared messages in response to the shooting on their social media pages.

Nashville Remembers is a free and open-to-the-public event. The City of Nashville is providing multiple free parking options for those traveling downtown to attend the vigil. 

Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell + More Perform at Nashville's 'Love Rising' Benefit Concert

Some of the biggest names in country, Americana and beyond came together to raise money for LGBTQIA+ charities and to voice opposition towards a recent wave of Tennessee bills passed, including a ban on public drag performances.

Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Sheryl Crow and Allison Russell were among the artists who performed at Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance) A Celebration of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness, held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on March 20.
Filed Under: Ketch Secor, Margo Price, Old Crow Medicine Show, Sheryl Crow
Categories: Concert News, Country News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From TheBoot