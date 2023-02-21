Charley Crockett Plots Extensive Spring 2023 Tour

Texas troubadour Charley Crockett is hitting the road again this spring. The acclaimed singer-songwriter will kick off an extensive 2023 tour on March 1 with a stretch of performances in Australia before heading back to the U.S. in mid-April.

Crockett will perform a mix of headlining appearances and festival sets during the five-month-long trek, which includes stops at Bonnaroo, Under the Big Sky Festival and Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration, a two-day celebration to be held at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

Still riding high from the success of his 2022 record, The Man From Waco, Crockett has also been tapped as support for three of the year's biggest tours. He'll join Tyler Childers for four dates of his Send In the Hounds Tour, along with three stops of Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show, and will perform ahead of Miranda Lambert at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 2.

A complete list of upcoming concert dates is listed below. Additional ticketing information is available at Crockett's official website.

Charley Crockett's 2023 Tour Dates:

March 1 - Sydney, Aus. @ The Metro

March 2 - Brisbane, Australia @ The Tivoli

March 4 - Geelong, Australia @ Tent Pole Music Festival

March 5 - Melbourne, Australia @ Northcote Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 6 - Melbourne, Australia @ Northcote Theatre

April 20 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Texas Club

April 21 – Hot Springs, Ark. @ Oaklawn Racing & Gaming Complex

April 22 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP *

April 24 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

April 26 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

April 27 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre *

April 28 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace

April 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl (Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Celebration)

April 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl (Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Celebration)

May 2 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Pepsi Amphitheater

May 3 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

May 4 - Midland, Texas @ La Hacienda Event Center

May 5 - Lubbock, Texas @ Cook’s Garage

May 6 - Tyler, Texas @ Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival

June 3 - Lexington, Ky. @ Railbird Festival

June 8 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^

June 9 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center ^

June 10 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center ^

June 16 - Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo

June 24 - Eau Claire, Wis. @ Blue Ox Music Festival

July 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ NASCAR Chicago Street Race #

July 4 - Toronto, Ont. @ Danforth Music Hall

July 16 - Whitefish, Mont. @ Under The Big Sky Festival

Aug 13 - Lyons, Colo. @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

Aug 31-Sept 3 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

* supporting Tyler Childers

^ supporting Chris Stapleton

# supporting Miranda Lambert