Charley Crockett Plots Extensive Spring 2023 Tour
Texas troubadour Charley Crockett is hitting the road again this spring. The acclaimed singer-songwriter will kick off an extensive 2023 tour on March 1 with a stretch of performances in Australia before heading back to the U.S. in mid-April.
Crockett will perform a mix of headlining appearances and festival sets during the five-month-long trek, which includes stops at Bonnaroo, Under the Big Sky Festival and Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration, a two-day celebration to be held at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.
Still riding high from the success of his 2022 record, The Man From Waco, Crockett has also been tapped as support for three of the year's biggest tours. He'll join Tyler Childers for four dates of his Send In the Hounds Tour, along with three stops of Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show, and will perform ahead of Miranda Lambert at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 2.
A complete list of upcoming concert dates is listed below. Additional ticketing information is available at Crockett's official website.
Charley Crockett's 2023 Tour Dates:
March 1 - Sydney, Aus. @ The Metro
March 2 - Brisbane, Australia @ The Tivoli
March 4 - Geelong, Australia @ Tent Pole Music Festival
March 5 - Melbourne, Australia @ Northcote Theatre (SOLD OUT)
March 6 - Melbourne, Australia @ Northcote Theatre
April 20 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Texas Club
April 21 – Hot Springs, Ark. @ Oaklawn Racing & Gaming Complex
April 22 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP *
April 24 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre *
April 26 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
April 27 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre *
April 28 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace
April 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl (Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Celebration)
April 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl (Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Celebration)
May 2 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Pepsi Amphitheater
May 3 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
May 4 - Midland, Texas @ La Hacienda Event Center
May 5 - Lubbock, Texas @ Cook’s Garage
May 6 - Tyler, Texas @ Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival
June 3 - Lexington, Ky. @ Railbird Festival
June 8 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^
June 9 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center ^
June 10 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center ^
June 16 - Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo
June 24 - Eau Claire, Wis. @ Blue Ox Music Festival
July 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ NASCAR Chicago Street Race #
July 4 - Toronto, Ont. @ Danforth Music Hall
July 16 - Whitefish, Mont. @ Under The Big Sky Festival
Aug 13 - Lyons, Colo. @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival
Aug 31-Sept 3 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
* supporting Tyler Childers
^ supporting Chris Stapleton
# supporting Miranda Lambert