Charley Crockett Hits the Studio in Retro-Inspired ‘Odessa’ Music Video [WATCH]

Charley Crockett has shared a new music video for his track "Odessa," a cut from the country talent's recently-released album The Man From Waco.

The clips capture Crockett and his band, the Blue Drifters, hard at work recording the record. The footage has a grainy, VHS-like feel, which fits the analog-style session depicted at Bruce Robison's studio in Austin, Texas.

The ballad shares its' title with a Texas town, leaving listeners to wonder if it's the name of the object of the narrator's affection or if maybe "Odessa" is the place where they parted ways. In either case, Crockett sings of feeling lovesick and missing old times with an old flame.

Watch the official music video for "Odessa" below:

Released yesterday (Dec. 6), the video for "Odessa" arrives just ahead of Charley Crockett's national television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tomorrow, Dec. 8.

"I'm Just a Clown," the lead single from The Man From Waco, has spent ten weeks at number one on the Americana radio albums chart.

Crockett has a string of tour dates scheduled through the end of the month, including multiple sold-out shows in Los Angeles and Austin. You can see a complete list of his upcoming shows, including overseas appearances and his set of supporting dates with Tyler Childers next year, below. Additional ticketing information is available at Charley Crockett's official website.

Charley Crockett's 2022 + 2023 Tour Dates:

Dec. 6 - Seattle, Wash @ Showbox SoDo (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 12 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Dec. 14 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Dec. 15 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Dec. 16 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at The Moody (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 17 -Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at The Mood (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 30 - Durant, Okla @ Choctaw Casinos & Resorts - Grand Theater

March 1 - Sydney, Australia @ Factory Theatre

March 2 - Brisbane, Australia @ The Tivoli

March 4 - Geelong, Australia @ Tent Pole Music Festival

March 5 - Melbourne, Australia @ Northcote Theatre

April 22 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP *

April 24 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre Z *

April 26 - Santa Barbra, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

April 27 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre *

July 14-16 – Whitefish, Mont. @ Under The Big Sky Festival

*supporting Tyler Childers