Charley Crockett Announces New Album, Shares Groovy Single ‘I’m Just a Clown’ [LISTEN]

It's only been three months since Charley Crockett released his last record Lil G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley, but the Texas troubadour already has a new project ready to share with fans.

On Sept. 9, he'll release a brand new album titled The Man From Waco, which features 14 new songs and production by Bruce Robison. The country talent is giving fans a taste of what's to come with the record's stellar lead single, "I'm Just a Clown," released today (July 13).

Crockett taps into a 70s-inspired sound, with sleek electric guitar and a horn section that give the track an irresistible groove. It's an impressive nod to vintage country that manages to keep a distinctly modern edge, introducing a new chapter for Crockett's trademark, ever-evolving sound.

Listen to "I'm Just a Clown" below:

Crockett's latest collection of music came after a trip to Bruce Robison's Austin studio for a demo session. That recording trip quickly turned into something much bigger. Crockett brought in his band The Blue Drifters and began churning out tracks, with many coming together in only one take.

“I just wanted an honest partnership: do it at your place, live to tape, everybody in the room,” Crockett says in a statement. “The magic is in the performances on that tape. That’s what Bruce wanted to do, that’s what I wanted to do. When we were done, I said ‘these are masters, not demos.’”

On July 30, Crockett will embark on a lengthy tour that will keep him out on the road through the end of the year. He'll stop at a variety of venues across the U.S. for a mix of headlining shows as well as support for Willie Nelson's ongoing Outlaw Music Festival. You can find a full list of tour dates and additional ticketing information at Charley Crockett's official website.

Charley Crockett, The Man From Waco Track List:

1. "The Man From Waco Theme" (Charley Crockett, Kullen Fox)

2. "Cowboy Candy" (Charley Crockett)

3. "Time Of The Cottonwood Trees" (Charley Crockett)

4. "Just Like Honey" (Charley Crockett, Kullen Fox)

5. "I’m Just A Clown" (Charley Crockett)

6. "Black Sedan" (Charley Crockett, Kullen Fox)

7. "The Man From Waco" (Charley Crockett, Bruce Robison, Kullen Fox, Taylor Grace)

8. "Trinity River" (Charley Crockett)

9. "Tom Turkey" (Charley Crockett, Bob Dylan) *

10. "Odessa" (Charley Crockett, Nathan Fleming)

11. "All The Way From Atlanta" (Charley Crockett)

12. "Horse Thief Mesa" (Charley Crockett)

13. "July Jackson" (Charley Crockett, Taylor Grace)

14. "The Man From Waco Theme" (Charley Crockett, Kullen Fox)

*contains interpolations from Billy 4