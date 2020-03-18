Willie Nelson, Margo Price + More Plan Virtual Festival in Place of Luck Reunion

Willie Nelson, Margo Price and more artists are teaming up for a virtual music festival in place of the canceled 2020 Luck Reunion on Thursday (March 19). The annual event at Nelson's Luck, Texas, ranch is off because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- but the first-ever 'Til Further Notice event is on.

Per the Tennessean, 'Til Further Notice is scheduled for 7PM ET, and will stream live, for free, via LuckReunion.com and Twitch.TV. A virtual tip jar will be available for fans to offer the involved artists a monetary thank you for their time; all donations will be divided "equally and transparently," and each artist can donate their portion of the tips to a charity or a fellow artist in need.

In addition to Nelson and Price, 'Til Further Notice will also feature Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny War, Ida Mae and many more. Artists will be following the proper "social distancing" rules, calling in from their living rooms, home studios or other available spaces, including, for some Texas-based acts, Arlyn Studios.

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 -- over 197,000 cases of the disease and 7,905 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 17. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 4,226 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 75 deaths as of March 17.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates. On Sunday, the Academy of Country Music announced the postponement of the 2020 ACM Awards.

'Til Further Notice is one of a number of virtual shows being performed while fans are stuck at home and events are canceled or postponed. On Monday night (March 16), Keith Urban played a mini-live set from his warehouse, while Luke Combs offered a short set on Tuesday night (March 17).