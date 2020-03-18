Luke Combs offered fans a virtual concert live from his garage "somewhere in the middle of Tennessee" on Tuesday night (March 17). Despite a few technical glitches, the country star played two hits, a cover and a brand-new song.

Readers can press play above to re-watch Combs' live set. He began with a gorgeous cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" before offering up a new track written with James McNair and Reid Isbell. Combs' fiancee, Nicole, inspired the track, after wondering aloud what one does on a rainy day at the beach.

"[We] didn't really have the situation that we are in now in mind when we wrote it," Combs noted, "but it feels like an appropriate song to play."

Combs had only intended to perform two songs, but, noting the audience he had watching, he figured, "Why not just keep going? I mean, what else do any of us have to do anyways?" He ended his four-song set with "When It Rains It Pours" and "Hurricane."

"[I] hope you guys are all staying safe out there. It's awesome that we have stuff like this to be able to see each other," Combs said at the start of the livestream, adding that he was playing "just try to take your mind off things a little bit, and have a little fun for myself."

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 -- over 197,000 cases of the disease and 7,905 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 17. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 4,226 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 75 deaths as of March 17.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates. On Sunday (March 15), the Academy of Country Music announced the postponement of the 2020 ACM Awards.

Combs is one of a number of country artists who are turning to virtual shows while fans are stuck at home and events are canceled or postponed. On Monday night (March 16), Keith Urban played a mini-live set from his warehouse.